Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2021

INSIDE THE JUNE 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

Buying a vineyard Fulfil those dreams – but sensibly – Chris Mercer

St-Emilion: a shift in style There's no fear of change in the Right Bank powerhouse, says James Lawther MW

Good, better, best Experts select three wines from six classic wine regions that show the range of quality on offer

Interview: Peter Vinding-Diers Stephen Brook meets one of the world's great (formerly) wandering winemakers

My top 20: Canadian Riesling – Michaela Morris

Producer profile: Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe, Châteauneuf-du-Pape – Rhône Matt Walls

Grape focus: Vermentino in Italy – Richard Baudains

Covid-19 impact: loss of smell Victoria Moore on the science behind the symptom, and how people are coping

Victoria Moore on the science behind the symptom, and how people are coping Covid-19 letters: sympathy and advice from readers who’ve suffered

NEW – Wine to 5: Ethan Boroian A window into the working life of the UK ambassador for Moët Hennessy

Spirits:

Distilled by Decanter Spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more

The winemakers turning their talents to spirits – Alicia Miller

Buying guide:

Tasting: South American Chardonnay 73 wines tasted and rated – Amanda Barnes

Chardonnay 73 wines tasted and rated – Amanda Barnes Expert’s choice: South Africa’s old-vine Chenin Blanc – Christian Eedes

Good living:

Travel: Châteauneuf-du-Pape Matt Walls soaks up the atmosphere in this southern Rhône heartland

Collectors:

Marketwatch investment news

Marketwatch spotlight: California Buyers are broadening their horizons

Regulars:

DWWA 2020 highlights: top-scoring Alsace whites

The art of wine

A month in wine

Letters

Weekday wines

Weekend wines

Notes & queries

Next month