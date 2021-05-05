Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2021

INSIDE THE JUNE 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Features:
- Buying a vineyard Fulfil those dreams – but sensibly – Chris Mercer
- St-Emilion: a shift in style There’s no fear of change in the Right Bank powerhouse, says James Lawther MW
- Good, better, best Experts select three wines from six classic wine regions that show the range of quality on offer
- Interview: Peter Vinding-Diers Stephen Brook meets one of the world’s great (formerly) wandering winemakers
- My top 20: Canadian Riesling – Michaela Morris
- Producer profile: Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe, Châteauneuf-du-Pape – Rhône Matt Walls
- Grape focus: Vermentino in Italy – Richard Baudains
- Covid-19 impact: loss of smell Victoria Moore on the science behind the symptom, and how people are coping
- Covid-19 letters: sympathy and advice from readers who’ve suffered
NEW – Wine to 5: Ethan Boroian A window into the working life of the UK ambassador for Moët Hennessy
Spirits:
- Distilled by Decanter Spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more
- The winemakers turning their talents to spirits – Alicia Miller
Buying guide:
- Tasting: South American Chardonnay 73 wines tasted and rated – Amanda Barnes
- Expert’s choice: South Africa’s old-vine Chenin Blanc – Christian Eedes
Good living:
- Travel: Châteauneuf-du-Pape Matt Walls soaks up the atmosphere in this southern Rhône heartland
Collectors:
- Marketwatch investment news
- Marketwatch spotlight: California Buyers are broadening their horizons
Regulars:
DWWA 2020 highlights: top-scoring Alsace whites
The art of wine
A month in wine
Letters
Weekday wines
Weekend wines
Notes & queries
Next month