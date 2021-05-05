{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer Y2E2ZDE4M2Q1ODQzNDdiNTM4NmIzNTRjZjI2NjM1NzQzNWUzZjQ4NjZkMDM1YmVlNTY5ODUxMjkxYjEyMzMxMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2021

Take a look at what's inside this month's issue of Decanter magazine...
Bella Callaghan Bella Callaghan

INSIDE THE  JUNE 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

  • Buying a vineyard Fulfil those dreams – but sensibly – Chris Mercer
  • St-Emilion: a shift in style There’s no fear of change in the Right Bank powerhouse, says James Lawther MW
  • Good, better, best Experts select three wines from six classic wine regions that show the range of quality on offer
  • Interview: Peter Vinding-Diers Stephen Brook meets one of the world’s great (formerly) wandering winemakers
  • My top 20: Canadian Riesling – Michaela Morris
  • Producer profile: Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe, Châteauneuf-du-Pape – Rhône Matt Walls
  • Grape focus: Vermentino in Italy – Richard Baudains
  • Covid-19 impact: loss of smell Victoria Moore on the science behind the symptom, and how people are coping
  • Covid-19 letters: sympathy and advice from readers who’ve suffered

NEW – Wine to 5: Ethan Boroian A window into the working life of the UK ambassador for Moët Hennessy

Spirits:

  • Distilled by Decanter Spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more
  • The winemakers turning their talents to spirits – Alicia Miller

Buying guide:

  • Tasting: South American Chardonnay 73 wines tasted and rated – Amanda Barnes
  • Expert’s choice: South Africa’s old-vine Chenin Blanc – Christian Eedes

Next month in Decanter…

WE REVEAL OUR NEW LOOK. 
Don’t miss the new and improved Decanter PLUS free 108-page Bordeaux supplement.

Good living:

  • Travel: Châteauneuf-du-Pape Matt Walls soaks up the atmosphere in this southern Rhône heartland

Collectors:

  • Marketwatch investment news
  • Marketwatch spotlight: California Buyers are broadening their horizons

Regulars:

DWWA 2020 highlights: top-scoring Alsace whites
The art of wine
A month in wine
Letters
Weekday wines
Weekend wines
Notes & queries
Next month

Latest Wine News