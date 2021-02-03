{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NDcxYWYwNTdiYjYxOWI1YzJmNWM4NDI4NDdjMTBhN2M0NzY4MzkyMDFmNTI0MzlmMDFlYjFhY2VlMGMwOGY4Zg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2021

Find out what's inside the latest issue of Decanter magazine...
INSIDE THE  MARCH 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Celebrating Spain features:

  • 10 stars of the Mediterranean – Sarah Jane Evans MW
  • Rioja’s single vineyard revolution: where things stand – Tim Atkin MW
  • Producer profile: Dominio de Pingus – David Williams
  • My top 20: Cariñena – Sarah Jane Evans MW
  • Regional profile: Somontano – Miquel Hudin

Other features:

  • Vintage report: northern Rhône 2019 – Matt Walls
  • Rootstocks: little discussed, but critical to wine’s future – Alex Maltman

Spirits:

Buying guide:

  • Panel tastings:

    • Rioja gran reserva
    • Affordable California white
  • Expert’s choice: Spanish sparkling – Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Regulars:

Good living:

  • Travel:
    • The best Sherry bars in Jerez –  Damien Gabet recommends 10 great tabancos
    • Mallorca Must-visit wineries, hotels and restaurants – Shawn Hennessey

Collectors:

  • Market watch
  • Fine wine price watch
  • Wine legends: Marqués de Griñón, Cabernet Sauvignon 198 – Stephen Brook

