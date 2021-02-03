Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2021

INSIDE THE MARCH 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Celebrating Spain features:
- 10 stars of the Mediterranean – Sarah Jane Evans MW
- Rioja’s single vineyard revolution: where things stand – Tim Atkin MW
- Producer profile: Dominio de Pingus – David Williams
- My top 20: Cariñena – Sarah Jane Evans MW
- Regional profile: Somontano – Miquel Hudin
Other features:
- Vintage report: northern Rhône 2019 – Matt Walls
- Rootstocks: little discussed, but critical to wine’s future – Alex Maltman
Spirits:
- NEW – Distilled by Decanter: spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more…
- Low- and no-alcohol spirits – Julie Sheppard
Buying guide:
Panel tastings:
- Rioja gran reserva
- Affordable California white
- Expert’s choice: Spanish sparkling – Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
Regulars:
- DWWA – Quality on the rise: Spain’s top white wines
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Good living:
- Travel:
- The best Sherry bars in Jerez – Damien Gabet recommends 10 great tabancos
- Mallorca Must-visit wineries, hotels and restaurants – Shawn Hennessey
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Marqués de Griñón, Cabernet Sauvignon 198 – Stephen Brook