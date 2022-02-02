Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2022

Inside the March 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES:
- New Spanish whites David Williams’ A to X guide to 10 key producers and wines in Spain’s developing white scene
- Making wine in Spain Self-confessed ‘nomadic winemaker’ Darren Smith on the irresistible allure of Spain
- Producer profile: Francisco Barona Driving tractors at 12, now making top Ribera del Duero. By Tim Atkin MW
- Vintage preview: northern Rhône 2020 Another hot year, but there is freshness and top quality to be found. Matt Walls picks 40 whites and reds
- Scoring wines: under the spotlight What’s the point? Andrew Jefford takes this controversial topic to task
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top cocktail vodkas
- Island whiskies Richard Woodard on what makes the islanders stand apart
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing José Pizarro’s superb Basque crab loves a Spanish white
- Travel: Cádiz In Andalucía – the warmth and fascination of Spain’s deep south, with Shawn Hennessey
BUYING GUIDE
- Panel tasting: New-wave Rioja In the modern style, a ‘varied and exciting’ exploration of the wines pioneering Rioja’s future; 73 tasted
- Panel tasting: Verdejo 120 tasted; Spain’s popular white provides much drinking pleasure and consistency
- Expert’s Choice: Ribera del Duero below £30 Good Tempranillo: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW’s pick of 18
- Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Seven top buys, costing £20-£50, certain to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch: spotlight on Spain
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Four wine world myths, and why they don’t hold
- Hugh Johnson’s column The joys of Sherry: ‘unbeatable value for money’
- Guest column: Sarah Jane Evans MW Don’t organic wines deserve bigger billing, like their food counterparts?
- Wine to 5: José Vouillamoz Expert grape geneticist, author and lecturer
