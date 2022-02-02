{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZDA2Nzk4ZjEzNjcxODI3MmJkODQ3NTQ4ZjhkZTc5ODgzYmM5NTVmODM0OWYzZGQ2NDM3ZGM4YWZkMzY0ODNmNw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2022

With the promise of longer, sunnier days ahead, we turn to Spain in a festive mood. Home to ancestral winemaking traditions as well as to a vibrant new wave, we delve into the wealth and diversity of the Spanish wine scene.
Ines Salpico Ines Salpico

Inside the March 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES:

  • New Spanish whites David Williams’ A to X guide to 10 key producers and wines in Spain’s developing white scene
  • Making wine in Spain Self-confessed ‘nomadic winemaker’ Darren Smith on the irresistible allure of Spain
  • Producer profile: Francisco Barona Driving tractors at 12, now making top Ribera del Duero. By Tim Atkin MW
  • Vintage preview: northern Rhône 2020 Another hot year, but there is freshness and top quality to be found. Matt Walls picks 40 whites and reds
  • Scoring wines: under the spotlight What’s the point? Andrew Jefford takes this controversial topic to task

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top cocktail vodkas
  • Island whiskies Richard Woodard on what makes the islanders stand apart

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing José Pizarro’s superb Basque crab loves a Spanish white
  • Travel: Cádiz In Andalucía – the warmth and fascination of Spain’s deep south, with Shawn Hennessey

BUYING GUIDE

  • Panel tasting: New-wave Rioja In the modern style, a ‘varied and exciting’ exploration of the wines pioneering Rioja’s future; 73 tasted
  • Panel tasting: Verdejo 120 tasted; Spain’s popular white provides much drinking pleasure and consistency
  • Expert’s Choice: Ribera del Duero below £30 Good Tempranillo: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW’s pick of 18
  • Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Seven top buys, costing £20-£50, certain to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
  • Marketwatch: spotlight on Spain

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views and more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Four wine world myths, and why they don’t hold
  • Hugh Johnson’s column The joys of Sherry: ‘unbeatable value for money’
  • Guest column: Sarah Jane Evans MW Don’t organic wines deserve bigger billing, like their food counterparts?
  • Wine to 5: José Vouillamoz Expert grape geneticist, author and lecturer

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription 

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

Latest Wine News