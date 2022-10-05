Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2022

As we step into autumn, find comfort in some warming reds to suit all budgets – a selection of value claret, Barbaresco recommendations and an overview of 2019 Cabernets from Napa. Take a trip to Canada with our guide to Prince Edward County and its innovative wine scene. We also introduce our new editorial and tastings team in the US – plus much more, including our in-depth Spain supplement.