{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTVkZmZlMjcyNjE4ZDllODYzZGE2NzUxNWM2YzYyMDdlOWJlNTNjZGZkNjJhMTcyYTZhYTJmYTJlYTQ1NGFlNw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2022

As we step into autumn, find comfort in some warming reds to suit all budgets – a selection of value claret, Barbaresco recommendations and an overview of 2019 Cabernets from Napa. Take a trip to Canada with our guide to Prince Edward County and its innovative wine scene. We also introduce our new editorial and tastings team in the US – plus much more, including our in-depth Spain supplement.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the November 2022 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Value claret: Top 30 under £20 Georgina Hindle’s pick of the 163 affordable clarets she tasted
  • Decanter Hall of Fame Award: Rosa Kruger Tim Atkin MW profiles the inspiring 2022 winner
  • Decanter Rising Star Award: Apostolos Thymiopoulos Sarah Jane Evans MW introduces this talented Greek winemaker
  • Clairette around the world Dry whites that impress Matt Walls
  • Napa Cabernet 2019 Jonathan Cristaldi’s highlights of the vintage
  • Thinking inside the box Rupert Joy explains why it’s time now to look beyond glass bottles for wine
  • Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 winners With Peter Richards MW

LEARNING

    • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight
  • Innovation in Cognac By Richard Woodard

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Cider vinegar- roasted pork belly & apricots
  • Travel: Prince Edward County, a wine lover’s guide Alicia Miller on this stunning Canadian region

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Decanter’s editorial team, out and about
  • Panel tasting: Barbaresco 87 wines tasted; more than half Highly recommended and above
  • Panel tasting: Margaret River Chardonnay Delicious wines to enjoy in a variety of styles
  • Expert’s choice: Zweigelt Stephen Brook introduces Austria’s most widely planted red grape variety, with 18 top picks
  • Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight: Burgundy The rarity factor keeps prices high for the top wines

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Meet Decanter’s US team Our new editorial and tastings team stateside
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The secret to scoring wines objectively
  • DWWA 2022 highlights South Africa focus: Bordeaux blends
  • Wine to 5: Christian Seely MD, AXA Millésimes

Inside Decanter’s Spain supplement 2022:

Credit: Decanter

CONTENTS

  • Welcome In Spain’s fast-moving world of wine, there’s always something new to be enjoyed, says Julie Sheppard
  • Spanish grapes to discover Expand your taste horizons, with Sarah Jane Evans MW’s pick of 10 grapes to try
  • Alternative Spanish white styles David Williams picks 12 top wines to add variety to your usual wine choices
  • High street Spain David Williams scours the supermarket and merchant shelves to select 18 everyday top buys
  • Rioja’s rising stars Tim Atkin MW meets nine of the brightest talents to look out for in Spain’s premier region
  • Ribera del Duero: five vintages you can enjoy now Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW recommends 10 great wines from five top years that are drinking well at the moment
  • Malvasia de Sitges Unique to a small area on the Catalan coast, this grape with a history is now impressing with its dry whites, writes Miquel Hudin
  • Regional profile: Jumilla Where a 1 new generation is revitalising a long tradition. By Sarah Jane Evans MW
  • Jerez quality revolution Fine Sherry and beyond, in all its fascinating Lisbon complexity. By Natasha Hughes MW
  • Travel: Córdoba Food, wine, history, atmosphere… Shawn Hennessey on why this southern city is a must-visit
  • Travel: Navarre Jules Stewart loves the diverse and dramatic attractions of this ancient, northern region

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription 

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

Latest Wine News