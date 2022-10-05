Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2022

Inside the November 2022 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Value claret: Top 30 under £20 Georgina Hindle’s pick of the 163 affordable clarets she tasted
- Decanter Hall of Fame Award: Rosa Kruger Tim Atkin MW profiles the inspiring 2022 winner
- Decanter Rising Star Award: Apostolos Thymiopoulos Sarah Jane Evans MW introduces this talented Greek winemaker
- Clairette around the world Dry whites that impress Matt Walls
- Napa Cabernet 2019 Jonathan Cristaldi’s highlights of the vintage
- Thinking inside the box Rupert Joy explains why it’s time now to look beyond glass bottles for wine
- Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 winners With Peter Richards MW
LEARNING
-
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight
- Innovation in Cognac By Richard Woodard
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Cider vinegar- roasted pork belly & apricots
- Travel: Prince Edward County, a wine lover’s guide Alicia Miller on this stunning Canadian region
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Decanter’s editorial team, out and about
- Panel tasting: Barbaresco 87 wines tasted; more than half Highly recommended and above
- Panel tasting: Margaret River Chardonnay Delicious wines to enjoy in a variety of styles
- Expert’s choice: Zweigelt Stephen Brook introduces Austria’s most widely planted red grape variety, with 18 top picks
- Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight: Burgundy The rarity factor keeps prices high for the top wines
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Meet Decanter’s US team Our new editorial and tastings team stateside
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column The secret to scoring wines objectively
- DWWA 2022 highlights South Africa focus: Bordeaux blends
- Wine to 5: Christian Seely MD, AXA Millésimes
Inside Decanter’s Spain supplement 2022:
CONTENTS
- Welcome In Spain’s fast-moving world of wine, there’s always something new to be enjoyed, says Julie Sheppard
- Spanish grapes to discover Expand your taste horizons, with Sarah Jane Evans MW’s pick of 10 grapes to try
- Alternative Spanish white styles David Williams picks 12 top wines to add variety to your usual wine choices
- High street Spain David Williams scours the supermarket and merchant shelves to select 18 everyday top buys
- Rioja’s rising stars Tim Atkin MW meets nine of the brightest talents to look out for in Spain’s premier region
- Ribera del Duero: five vintages you can enjoy now Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW recommends 10 great wines from five top years that are drinking well at the moment
- Malvasia de Sitges Unique to a small area on the Catalan coast, this grape with a history is now impressing with its dry whites, writes Miquel Hudin
- Regional profile: Jumilla Where a 1 new generation is revitalising a long tradition. By Sarah Jane Evans MW
- Jerez quality revolution Fine Sherry and beyond, in all its fascinating Lisbon complexity. By Natasha Hughes MW
- Travel: Córdoba Food, wine, history, atmosphere… Shawn Hennessey on why this southern city is a must-visit
- Travel: Navarre Jules Stewart loves the diverse and dramatic attractions of this ancient, northern region