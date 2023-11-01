Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2023

Inside the November 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Winter party wines: 25 at £20 or under This great-value selection, handpicked by the Decanter team, is guaranteed to get the party started
- NV redefined Tom Hewson on why the non-vintage category has never been more exciting
- Ten reasons to rediscover Languedoc Natalie Earl urges us to rethink this vibrant and diverse region, and picks some top buys
- Weingut Willi Schaefer Clive Pursehouse visits one of the great, historic names of Mosel Riesling
- The wines of Lebanon Rupert Joy visited top estates in this beautiful and historic country, before the outbreak of hostilities in the region
- Vintage preview: Paso Robles 2021 Brianne Cohen picks her favorite reds from a near-perfect vintage
- Ontario Chardonnay Look beyond icewine to the area’s cool-climate Chardonnays, says Tina Gellie
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best sloe gins
- Best after-dinner drinks Julie Sheppard introduces the many options to round off your meal
GOOD LIVING
- Travel: Cognac – a wine lover’s guide Alicia Miller advises on the best places to visit, stay and eat in prime Charente spirits country
- Perfect pairing Ongle steak with green peppercorn sauce A surprising match for this Tom Kerridge Pub Kitchen recipe
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Pinot Noir – Americas Our tasting of New World Pinot Noir was so big that we had to split it over two issues. Here, the first half
- Panel tasting: Galician whites Discover the delicious whites of northwest Spain, beyond Albariño
- Expert’s choice: Moulis & Listrac Georgie Hindle picks 18 great buys from this value hunting ground
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; the boom in rare whiskies
REGULAR
- Meet the experts Decanter ‘s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Adventures in Canada’s Prince Edward County, Pinot and beyond
- Hugh Johnson’s column My ongoing love affair with claret
- Guest column: Elaine Chukan Brown Can the term ‘fine wine’ extend to mead and sake?
- DWWA 2023 highlights: Unearthing Ribera del Duero Fifteen top performers
- Wine to 5: Queena Wong Wine connector
Inside Decanter’s Italy guide
- Welcome Why not explore Italy’s wine regions from their nearby city hubs, suggests James Button
- Meet the Decanter experts Our experienced international team of contributors on Italian wine
- City guide: Turin The first capital of unified Italy, by Sarah Lane
- Piedmont’s up-and-comers Michaela Morris meets 10 producers bringing fresh ideas into the region
- Timarasso: Piedmont’s new flagship whit and A former workhorse grape variety has been reborn as the foundation of one of Italy’s greatest new white wines, says Tiziano Gaia
- Expert’s choice: Franciacorta Federico Moccia recommends 18 personal favorites from Lombardy’s premium sparkling wine region
- City guide: Trento A delightful city nestled among the mountains – Sarah Lane
- Friuli: skin-contact wine epicenter Filippo Magnani uncovers the new (old) wines being made in the region
- Soave revolution Labels can now specify a production zone name, but is it a good thing, asks Tom Hyland
- City guide: Florence Tuscany’s Renaissance masterpiece – Sarah Lane
- Brunello di Montalcino To drink, cellar, or invest – a guide to the Tuscan classic, with Aldo Fiordelli
- The lesser-known Tuscany James Button looks beyond the region’s big names to reveal its alternative styles
- City guide: Rome A capital city full of history, wherever you look – Sarah Lane
- Regional profile: Abruzzo This region and its wines should be better known, insists Alessandra Piubello
- City guide: Naples The buzzy (and volcanic) city, by Carla Capalbo
- Regional profile: Puglia Forget the jammy reds of old, writes Raffaele Mosca. These days it’s about terroir
- Discover Campania Anthony Rose picks 12 to enjoy from the southwest
- City guide: Catania Sicily’s second largest city is a Baroque wonder CC
- Sicily: the extraordinary island The latest on the region’s fast-moving wine scene, from James Button
- A drink with… Alessandro Masnaghetti Italy’s main map man, interviewed by Amy Wislocki