Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2023

With party season fast approaching, our November issue brings you a great selection of wines under £20, perfect for your celebrations. We also delve into the new era of France‘s Languedoc and explore why the humble term 'non-vintage' should not be overlooked in Champagne. We also head to the Mosel's historic Weingut Willi Schaefer to talk all things Riesling, and explore cool-climate Chardonnay in Ontario. Our Italy guide covers skin-contact winemaking in Friuli, upcoming winemakers in Piedmont, guides to cities around the country plus much more.
Inside the November 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Winter party wines: 25 at £20 or under This great-value selection, handpicked by the Decanter team, is guaranteed to get the party started
  • NV redefined Tom Hewson on why the non-vintage category has never been more exciting
  • Ten reasons to rediscover Languedoc Natalie Earl urges us to rethink this vibrant and diverse region, and picks some top buys
  • Weingut Willi Schaefer Clive Pursehouse visits one of the great, historic names of Mosel Riesling
  • The wines of Lebanon Rupert Joy visited top estates in this beautiful and historic country, before the outbreak of hostilities in the region
  • Vintage preview: Paso Robles 2021 Brianne Cohen picks her favorite reds from a near-perfect vintage
  • Ontario Chardonnay Look beyond icewine to the area’s cool-climate Chardonnays, says Tina Gellie

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best sloe gins
  • Best after-dinner drinks Julie Sheppard introduces the many options to round off your meal

GOOD LIVING

  • Travel: Cognac – a wine lover’s guide Alicia Miller advises on the best places to visit, stay and eat in prime Charente spirits country
  • Perfect pairing Ongle steak with green peppercorn sauce A surprising match for this Tom Kerridge Pub Kitchen recipe

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Pinot Noir – Americas Our tasting of New World Pinot Noir was so big that we had to split it over two issues. Here, the first half
  • Panel tasting: Galician whites Discover the delicious whites of northwest Spain, beyond Albariño
  • Expert’s choice: Moulis & Listrac Georgie Hindle picks 18 great buys from this value hunting ground
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; the boom in rare whiskies

REGULAR

  • Meet the experts Decanter ‘s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Adventures in Canada’s Prince Edward County, Pinot and beyond
  • Hugh Johnson’s column My ongoing love affair with claret
  • Guest column: Elaine Chukan Brown Can the term ‘fine wine’ extend to mead and sake?
  • DWWA 2023 highlights: Unearthing Ribera del Duero Fifteen top performers
  • Wine to 5: Queena Wong Wine connector

Inside Decanter’s Italy guide

Decanter / Main image: iStock / Getty Images Plus

  • Welcome Why not explore Italy’s wine regions from their nearby city hubs, suggests James Button
  • Meet the Decanter experts Our experienced international team of contributors on Italian wine
  • City guide: Turin The first capital of unified Italy, by Sarah Lane
  • Piedmont’s up-and-comers Michaela Morris meets 10 producers bringing fresh ideas into the region
  • Timarasso: Piedmont’s new flagship whit and A former workhorse grape variety has been reborn as the foundation of one of Italy’s greatest new white wines, says Tiziano Gaia
  • Expert’s choice: Franciacorta Federico Moccia recommends 18 personal favorites from Lombardy’s premium sparkling wine region
  • City guide: Trento A delightful city nestled among the mountains – Sarah Lane
  • Friuli: skin-contact wine epicenter Filippo Magnani uncovers the new (old) wines being made in the region
  • Soave revolution Labels can now specify a production zone name, but is it a good thing, asks Tom Hyland
  • City guide: Florence Tuscany’s Renaissance masterpiece – Sarah Lane
  • Brunello di Montalcino To drink, cellar, or invest – a guide to the Tuscan classic, with Aldo Fiordelli
  • The lesser-known Tuscany James Button looks beyond the region’s big names to reveal its alternative styles
  • City guide: Rome A capital city full of history, wherever you look – Sarah Lane
  • Regional profile: Abruzzo This region and its wines should be better known, insists Alessandra Piubello
  • City guide: Naples The buzzy (and volcanic) city, by Carla Capalbo
  • Regional profile: Puglia Forget the jammy reds of old, writes Raffaele Mosca. These days it’s about terroir
  • Discover Campania Anthony Rose picks 12 to enjoy from the southwest
  • City guide: Catania Sicily’s second largest city is a Baroque wonder CC
  • Sicily: the extraordinary island The latest on the region’s fast-moving wine scene, from James Button
  • A drink with… Alessandro Masnaghetti Italy’s main map man, interviewed by Amy Wislocki

