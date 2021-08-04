{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NmY5ZWRmN2UwZWEyYTFhMTExYThkMWJmMjQ2NzUzOGE0OWI2YzQ5YzQxNWY2ZjI3ODM4OTM1ZTY0MjMzYTI1YQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2021

Find out what's inside the latest issue of Decanter magazine...
Nerea Sanz Nerea Sanz

INSIDE THE SEPTEMBER 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

FEATURES:

  • Provence rosé: our top 30 Perfect for those sunny al fresco afternoons, selected by Elizabeth Gabay MW
  • Perfect pairing: tomates Provençales A masterclass in simplicity and flavour, by Caroline Rimbert Craig
  • Agulhas Wine Triangle Take a tour of South Africa’s dramatic southern coastal region, with Malu Lambert
  • Regional profile: Pouilly-Fuissé Anticipation builds with the imminent release of the region’s first premiers crus. By Charles Curtis MW
  • Producer profile: Mas de Daumas Gassac After five decades, the ʻgrand cru of the Languedoc’ is still setting the bar high, says Andrew Jefford
  • Vintage report: Tuscany 30 of the best new releases from Montalcino and Chianti Classico. By Michaela Morris
  • My Siena A Tuscan gem: drink and eat at Sarah Lane’s favourite spots

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of win

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five flavoured vodkas
  • Summer cocktails to make at home Join Laura Foster in creating some seasonal serves, alcoholic and not

GOOD LIVING

  • Soho for wine lovers Fiona Beckett on the vinous heart of London’s West End

BUYING GUIDE

  • Panel tasting: Albariño versus Alvarinho One grape, two faces – and a multitude of delicious expressions
  • Expert’s choice: Asti & Moscato d’Asti James Button picks his 18 top summery Piedmont sparklers
  • Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines 7 top buys, £20-£50

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
  • Marketwatch spotlight The dash for digital in the fine wine trading world

REGULARS

