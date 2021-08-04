Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2021

INSIDE THE SEPTEMBER 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

FEATURES:

Provence rosé: our top 30 Perfect for those sunny al fresco afternoons, selected by Elizabeth Gabay MW

Perfect pairing: tomates Provençales A masterclass in simplicity and flavour, by Caroline Rimbert Craig

Agulhas Wine Triangle Take a tour of South Africa's dramatic southern coastal region, with Malu Lambert

Regional profile: Pouilly-Fuissé Anticipation builds with the imminent release of the region's first premiers crus. By Charles Curtis MW

Producer profile: Mas de Daumas Gassac After five decades, the ʻgrand cru of the Languedoc' is still setting the bar high, says Andrew Jefford

Vintage report: Tuscany 30 of the best new releases from Montalcino and Chianti Classico. By Michaela Morris

My Siena A Tuscan gem: drink and eat at Sarah Lane's favourite spots

LEARNING

Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of win

SPIRITS

Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five flavoured vodkas

Summer cocktails to make at home Join Laura Foster in creating some seasonal serves, alcoholic and not

GOOD LIVING

Soho for wine lovers Fiona Beckett on the vinous heart of London’s West End

BUYING GUIDE

Panel tasting: Albariño versus Alvarinho One grape, two faces – and a multitude of delicious expressions

Expert's choice: Asti & Moscato d'Asti James Button picks his 18 top summery Piedmont sparklers

Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team

Weekend wines 7 top buys, £20-£50

COLLECTORS

Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market

Marketwatch spotlight The dash for digital in the fine wine trading world

REGULARS

Meet the experts Decanter’s authors

Uncorked News, views and more

Letters

Andrew Jefford’s column Time to move on: appellations need change

Hugh Johnson's column Just the right size: the joy of the half-bottle

DWWA 2021 highlights: South Africa excelled this year. Here are its top sparkling and white wines

Wine to 5: Shane Jones On his working life as a wine and sake educator

