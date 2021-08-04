Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2021

INSIDE THE SEPTEMBER 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
FEATURES:
- Provence rosé: our top 30 Perfect for those sunny al fresco afternoons, selected by Elizabeth Gabay MW
- Perfect pairing: tomates Provençales A masterclass in simplicity and flavour, by Caroline Rimbert Craig
- Agulhas Wine Triangle Take a tour of South Africa’s dramatic southern coastal region, with Malu Lambert
- Regional profile: Pouilly-Fuissé Anticipation builds with the imminent release of the region’s first premiers crus. By Charles Curtis MW
- Producer profile: Mas de Daumas Gassac After five decades, the ʻgrand cru of the Languedoc’ is still setting the bar high, says Andrew Jefford
- Vintage report: Tuscany 30 of the best new releases from Montalcino and Chianti Classico. By Michaela Morris
- My Siena A Tuscan gem: drink and eat at Sarah Lane’s favourite spots
LEARNING
-
Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of win
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five flavoured vodkas
- Summer cocktails to make at home Join Laura Foster in creating some seasonal serves, alcoholic and not
GOOD LIVING
-
Soho for wine lovers Fiona Beckett on the vinous heart of London’s West End
BUYING GUIDE
- Panel tasting: Albariño versus Alvarinho One grape, two faces – and a multitude of delicious expressions
- Expert’s choice: Asti & Moscato d’Asti James Button picks his 18 top summery Piedmont sparklers
- Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines 7 top buys, £20-£50
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch spotlight The dash for digital in the fine wine trading world
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Time to move on: appellations need change
- Hugh Johnson’s column Just the right size: the joy of the half-bottle
- DWWA 2021 highlights: South Africa excelled this year. Here are its top sparkling and white wines
- Wine to 5: Shane Jones On his working life as a wine and sake educator
