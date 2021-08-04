Success for South Africa

Following a particularly challenging year for South Africa’s wine producers between domestic ongoing alcohol bans and export issues, recent results from the Decanter World Wine Awards are reason to celebrate, with almost 50 top medals awarded.

Results have never been stronger and the quality has never been higher for South African wines at the international competition, with one Best in Show, nine Platinum and 39 Gold medals awarded this year. In comparison, this is more than double the number of Platinum medals awarded in 2020 and an increase of 25% on Golds.

‘The standard was really high,’ commented DWWA judge Jeremy Lithgow MW on the South Africa panel, and the results show, with both quality and diversity on offer.

Discover South Africa’s top-scoring sparkling and white wines from DWWA 2021 below, with full results available to view here.

DWWA 2021: Top-scoring sparkling & white wines from South Africa

Sparkling

Quoin Rock, Black Series Brut, Western Cape 2014

Platinum, 97 points

POA Frontier Fine Wines

Still amazingly fresh and youthful with classy minerality and finesse. Rich and savoury aromatics with red fruit notes of raspberry alongside honeysuckle and pear. A buttery, brioche and honey-led palate framed by bright, glassy acids. Alcohol 12%

Boschendal, Jean Le Long Prestige Cuvée, Western Cape 2009

Gold, 96 points

N/A UK boschendalwines.com

Rich and nutty with creamy honeyed nectarine, brioche and icing sugar notes. The mousse is explosive, showing an intense lemon and lime concentration. Fabulous freshness and focus. Alc 13%

Babylonstoren, Sprankel Brut, Simonsberg-Paarl, Paarl 2015

Gold, 95 points

£31.99-£33.60 Novel Wines, Rakq, The Newt in Somerset

A complex and savoury nose with pineapple, oatmeal, sourdough and buttered toast. A very even, fine, persistent mousse, with fresh lemony acids. Long and intense. Alc 12.3%

Laborie, Blanc de Blancs, Western Cape 2015

Gold, 95 points

£13.95-£17.99 Aitken’s, Carruthers & Kent, Magnum Wine, Slurp, The Whalley Wine Shop

Complex aromas of ripe apple and nectarine, with savoury hints of Marmite and grilled nuts. A lemon peel palate with a big mousse of tiny bubbles. Alc 12%

Sauvignon Blanc

KWV, Cathedral Cellar, Western Cape 2019

Platinum, 97 points

£13.99 North South Wines

Big, pungent passion fruit and mandarin nose with grassy notes. Multi-layered with a bitter lemon intensity and enticing notes of oranges, lime peel, lemongrass and fig. A really sophisticated offering. Alc 14%

Cederberg, Ghost Corner, Elim, Cape Agulhas 2020

Gold, 95 points

£22.25 Drink Finder

Fresh aromatics with green apple pastille and white peach. Rich, with tangy acids and concentrated flavours of lemon sherbet, herbs and a mineral, green melon finish. Alc 13.5%

Diemersdal, The Journal, Durbanville, Cape Town 2020

Gold, 95 points

N/A UK diemersdal.co.za

Classically styled Sauvignon Blanc, showing a melange of green fruits, minerality and delicately grassy notes. Full palate, well oaked, with lemon curd and fynbos herbal richness. Alc 14%

Tokara, Director’s Reserve, Stellenbosch 2018

Gold, 95 points

N/A UK tokara.com

A serious barrel-fermented Sauvignon. Waxy lemon aromas with toasted sesame seed. Has a fresh, mineral palate with concentrated apricot and lemon fruits, and a focused finish. Impressive. Alc 13.5%

Chardonnay

De Wetshof, Bateleur, Robertson 2018

Gold, 96 points

£30.95-£33.99

Ellis Wines, Exel, South Africa House of Wine

Fine and alluring with limestone and wet slate, lemon cream, lime peel and a vanilla pod kiss. A long, distinguished finish with nutty oatmeal flavours. Alc 13%

Paul Cluver, Seven Flags, Elgin 2018

Gold, 96 points

£51.50-£55.95 Christopher Piper, Cru, Frontier Fine Wines, Planet of the Grapes, The Drink Shop, Wine Direct

Apples, cream, nuts, orange peel and spicy oak all over the nose, with a dry, long, super-moreish palate. Excellent. Alc 13%

Rustenberg, Five Soldiers Simonsberg- Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch 2019

Gold, 96 points

£29.50-£31.95 Available via UK agent Seckford

Rich, round and fleshy. Ripe and exotic with apple crumble and mandarins through to oak and spun sugar. A very smart, wellhoned creation. Alc 13.5%

De Wetshof, Lesca, Robertson 2020

Gold, 95 points

£14.95-£17.40 Brands from Africa, Ellis Wines, Exel, Hedley Wright

Attractive green apple and melon aromas. Stone fruits, macadamia, hints of oatmeal biscuit on the palate. Tangy and fresh with lovely texture. Alc 13.5%

Peter Falke, PF, Stellenbosch 2020

Gold, 95 points

N/A UK peterfalkewines.com

Rich and layered white toast, honey and peach pastille aromas. Big, ripe palate with complex oak spice, lemon peel, red apple and buttered toast flavours. Alc 14%

Piekenierskloof Wine Co, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain 2020

Gold, 95 points

N/A UK piekenierskloofwines.co.za

Taut and mineral nose. Complex palate, green apples and custard creams, lemon curd with a wet-slate minerality. Alc 13.5%

Chenin Blanc

Bellingham, The Bernard Series Old Vine, Coastal Region 2019

Platinum, 97 points

£13.99-£18.20 Evington’s, The General Wine Co, Turton Wines

Big, inviting nose, spicy oak, honeysuckle, tarte tatin, river stones. A lovely creamy texture and long, tangy finish. Alc 13.5%

KWV, The Mentors, Coastal Region 2019

Gold, 96 points

£14.95-£17.99 Cape Wine & Food, Carruthers & Kent, Dulwich Vintners, Reserve Wines, The Whalley Wine Shop

Complex apple-and-pear nose. Deceptively rich palate, almost toffeed lemon-curd sweetness. Intense and long. Alc 14%

L’Avenir, Single Block, Stellenbosch 2019

Gold, 96 points

N/A UK lavenirestate.co.za

A delicate buttercup nose flows into a flinty mineral, peach and stone fruit palate, notes of wet granite. Has layers of hidden delight and brimming with freshness. Alc 14.4%

Grenache Blanc

KWV, The Mentors, Coastal Region 2018

Gold, 96 points

£16.95 Carruthers & Kent, Lanchester Wines, Perold Wine Cellar

A blockbuster with rich, textured layers of pear purée, tart quince, green plums and an impressively cool, polished finish. Lovely precision: complex and exciting. Alc 13.5%

DWWA 2021 results will be published alongside the October 2021 issue, on sale 1 September 2021. Subscribe to Decanter Magazine here.