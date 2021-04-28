Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 open for entries

The Decanter Retailer Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the very best wine retailers in the UK.

From the best neighbourhood wine shops to national retailers, in-store and online, the awards offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to outstanding retail experiences across the nation.

Judged by a panel of five independent wine experts, chosen based on their extensive knowledge in the retail environment, the judging process is based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range and Service. See all categories available to enter →

‘We want to champion the nation’s best wine retailers… that’s never been more necessary than now,’ said Peter Richards MW, Decanter Retailer Awards Chairman.

Entries for the 2021 awards are open now until 30 June 2021, with results announced across all of Decanter’s digital and print platforms on 6 October 2021.

Charity support

In support of the UK drinks industry during these still challenging times, the Decanter Retailer Awards will again make a donation from the 2021 awards to The Drinks Trust and The Ben. Learn more about last year’s donations →