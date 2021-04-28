{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NjM5ZTBmNTAxZWQzMWYyZGUxMDQ0OGQ3MWU4NDFkMmRhYWFiMjdmOWFkMDE1ZmQwNmU0ZDljYjRlMDc2MThiMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 open for entries

Championing the very best in wine retail across the UK, entries to the 2021 edition of the Decanter Retailer Awards are now open...
Olivia Mason

The Decanter Retailer Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the very best wine retailers in the UK.

From the best neighbourhood wine shops to national retailers, in-store and online, the awards offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to outstanding retail experiences across the nation.

Judged by a panel of five independent wine experts, chosen based on their extensive knowledge in the retail environment, the judging process is based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range and Service. See all categories available to enter →

‘We want to champion the nation’s best wine retailers… that’s never been more necessary than now,’ said Peter Richards MW, Decanter Retailer Awards Chairman.

Entries for the 2021 awards are open now until 30 June 2021, with results announced across all of Decanter’s digital and print platforms on 6 October 2021.

Enter the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 here

Why enter the Decanter Retailer Awards? Find out more in our entry pack

Charity support

In support of the UK drinks industry during these still challenging times, the Decanter Retailer Awards will again make a donation from the 2021 awards to The Drinks Trust and The Ben. Learn more about last year’s donations →

Key dates for 2021

28 April 2021
Entries open

30 June 2021
Entry and entry form deadline

14 September 2021
Shortlist published on Decanter.com

6 October 2021
Results announced in the November 2021 issue and on Decanter.com

Enter the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 here

Diogenes the Dog, winner of Best Newcomer at the Decanter Retailer Awards 2020

