Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 Shortlist announced

An indispensable guide to the best wine shops, online retail, wine specialists and wine support services in the UK, the Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 Shortlist has been revealed.
A highly competitive year, with entries epitomising the exceptional choice consumers have when it comes to buying wine in the UK, the 2022 edition of the Decanter Retailer Awards saw the judging panel grow with six independent experts reviewing entries.
The judging process is never easy, and in many cases, commented chairman Peter Richards MW, ‘the challenge was narrowing down the shortlist to acceptable numbers; so strong were the entries.
‘And it wasn’t just people doing the same things better,’ he continued. ‘There was such variety on show, real imagination and ambition from the retailers across a number of activities and platforms.’
Scroll down to see the 2022 Shortlist
This year saw four new judges join the panel, offering fresh insights on the nation’s vibrant wine retail scene, including Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, Simon Field MW, Leona de Pasquale and Vidya Narasimhan.
Impressed by the high quality of all the entrants, wine educator, writer and first-time Retailer Awards judge Leona de Pasquale commented, ‘it was a privilege to read through the fantastic “behind the scene” stories and watch the videos provided. I was amazed by all the effort many retailers, across the UK, put into engaging with their internal and external customers. They found innovative ways, such as one-stop shopping, original educational content, embracing new technology, and always striving to find the best value products for their customers despite the impact of Brexit and post-pandemic economic challenges.’
Simon Field MW was equally impressed, noting the diversity of the entry pool, with stalwarts sitting comfortably alongside lesser known names. He added, ‘It’s a testament to the burgeoning reputation of the Decanter Retail Awards that it was able to inspire such diverse entries and a reflection of the quality of the categorisation itself in that it afforded all names, large or small, the potential to shine.’
Captivated by some of the Shortlist candidates, Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW applauded the ‘ingenuity of some of the en-premier campaigns’ and the specialist retailers’ sector, noting, ‘It is quite a feat to be able to source the breadth of wines from some of the more unique countries as well as find a client base for these wines.’
New for 2022, the award’s wine shop and multi-store categories were judged and awarded by region to best reflect talent across the nation. Encouraged by the regional entries, wine consultant Vidya Narasimhan commented, ‘It’s been heart-warming to read about retailers in regions outside London who have collaborated with local businesses to engage with the local community and to revive the local economy.’
And with years of experience judging the Decanter Retailer Awards, Laura Clay sums it up: ‘I truly believe there isn’t anywhere in the world which can compete with the quality and diversity of the UK’s wine retailers. Wine lovers here are very blessed.’
In support of the drinks industry, and for a third year running, all revenue from the Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 will be donated to UK drinks industry charities. Learn more about last year’s donation here.
Below discover this year’s Shortlist, with outstanding retailers to support and celebrate across the nation…
Final results will be announced on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, followed by full results on Decanter.com and in Decanter magazine’s November 2022 Issue, on sale 5th October. Scroll down to see which categories will be announced on the 27th and 28th.
Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 Shortlist
Best Newcomer Shortlist
Aspen & Meursault
London Sake
Online Wine Tasting Club
Sip Champagnes
The Sourcing Table
Green Champion of the Year Shortlist
Virtual Wine Experience Shortlist
Honest Grapes
Online Wine Tasting Club
The Wine Society
Waitrose & Partners
Best Hybrid Wine Retailer Shortlist
Drop Wine
Humble Grape
Philglas & Swiggot
Sugar Bird Wines
The Wine Rooms Cambridge
Vinoteca
Best Small Online Retailer Shortlist
Independent Wine
London Sake
The Sourcing Table
Wickhams
Best Midsize Online Retailer Shortlist
Wanderlust Wine
Honest Grapes
House of Townend
Jeroboams
Lea & Sandeman
Best Large Online Retailer Shortlist
Bordeaux Index
Naked Wines UK
The Wine Society
Best Supermarket Shortlist
Booths
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose & Partners
Regional Categories
Best Regional Wine Shop – London Shortlist
Highbury Vintners
Philglas & Swiggot (Battersea Branch)
Davy’s Wine Shop (Greenwich Branch)
Noble Green Wines
Best Regional Wine Shop – South West England Shortlist
EW Wines
Grape and Grain Wine Merchants
Best Regional Wine Shop – Central England Shortlist
Hattersley Wines Ltd
Mr & Mrs Fine Wine – The Wine Bank
Best Regional Wine Shop – North East England Shortlist
Carruthers & Kent
House of Townend
Best Regional Multi-Store – London Shortlist
Humble Grape
Jeroboams
Lea & Sandeman
Made in Little France
Philglas & Swiggot
The Good Wine Shop
Best Regional Multi-Store – Central England Shortlist
Cambridge Wine Merchants
Tanners Wine Merchants
Specialist Categories
Best Specialist Retailer Bordeaux Shortlist
Bordeaux Index
Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants
House of Townend
Best Specialist Retailer Burgundy Shortlist
Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants
House of Townend
Best Specialist Retailer Central & Eastern Europe Shortlist
Best Specialist Retailer Champagne & Sparkling Shortlist
Bordeaux Index
Cambridge Wine Merchants
Lea & Sandeman
Majestic Wine
Sip Champagnes
Waitrose & Partners
Best Specialist Retailer England & Wales Shortlist
Grape Britannia
The English Vine
Waitrose & Partners
Wickhams
Best Specialist Retailer Germany Shortlist
Justerini & Brooks
The Good Wine Shop
The WineBarn
Best Specialist Retailer Italy Shortlist
Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants
Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants
Independent Wine
Justerini & Brooks
Jeroboams
The Wine Society
Best Specialist Retailer Portugal Shortlist
Majestic Wine
The Wine Society
Best Specialist Retailer South & Regional France Shortlist
Made in Little France
The Wine Society
Wickhams
Best Specialist Retailer South Africa Shortlist
Best Specialist Retailer Spain Shortlist
Flavours of Spain (L’Oculto)
Highbury Vintners
The Sourcing Table
The Tapas Room
Ultracomida
Best Specialist Retailer Sweet & Fortified Shortlist
Cambridge Wine Merchants
Vintage Wine and Port Ltd
Best Specialist Retailer USA Shortlist
ALLY Wines
Pacific Wines
Roberson Wine
Wanderlust Wine
Wine Support Services
Best En Primeur Campaign Shortlist
Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants (Bordeaux Campaign)
Justerini & Brooks (Bordeaux Campaign)
Davy’s Wine Merchants (Burgundy Campaign)
Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants (Burgundy Campaign)
Justerini & Brooks (Burgundy Campaign)
Best Subscription Wine Club
Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants
Highbury Vintners
London Sake
Majestic Wine
Mummy Wine Club
Naked Wines UK
Philglas & Swiggot
Sip Champagnes
The Little Fine Wine Company
The Sourcing Table
Vinoteca
Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year
Judges’ Choice is awarded at the judges’ discretion to highlight a retailer who is doing something different, innovative and creative. There is no shortlist for this category, but every entrant is considered. This category includes one runner-up and one winner.
Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year is awarded to one retailer only and is selected from all entrants in all categories. This award is given to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. There is no shortlist for this category.
Winners will be announced on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, followed by full results on Decanter.com
Winners announced on Tuesday 27 September: Specialist Retailers & Wine Support Services
Winners announced on Wednesday 28 September: Regional, National, Online, Newcomer, Green Champion, Hybrid, Virtual, Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Retailer of the Year