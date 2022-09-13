Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 Shortlist announced

An indispensable guide to the best wine shops, online retail, wine specialists and wine support services in the UK, the Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 Shortlist has been revealed.

A highly competitive year, with entries epitomising the exceptional choice consumers have when it comes to buying wine in the UK, the 2022 edition of the Decanter Retailer Awards saw the judging panel grow with six independent experts reviewing entries.

The judging process is never easy, and in many cases, commented chairman Peter Richards MW, ‘the challenge was narrowing down the shortlist to acceptable numbers; so strong were the entries.

‘And it wasn’t just people doing the same things better,’ he continued. ‘There was such variety on show, real imagination and ambition from the retailers across a number of activities and platforms.’

Scroll down to see the 2022 Shortlist

This year saw four new judges join the panel, offering fresh insights on the nation’s vibrant wine retail scene, including Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, Simon Field MW, Leona de Pasquale and Vidya Narasimhan.

Impressed by the high quality of all the entrants, wine educator, writer and first-time Retailer Awards judge Leona de Pasquale commented, ‘it was a privilege to read through the fantastic “behind the scene” stories and watch the videos provided. I was amazed by all the effort many retailers, across the UK, put into engaging with their internal and external customers. They found innovative ways, such as one-stop shopping, original educational content, embracing new technology, and always striving to find the best value products for their customers despite the impact of Brexit and post-pandemic economic challenges.’

Simon Field MW was equally impressed, noting the diversity of the entry pool, with stalwarts sitting comfortably alongside lesser known names. He added, ‘It’s a testament to the burgeoning reputation of the Decanter Retail Awards that it was able to inspire such diverse entries and a reflection of the quality of the categorisation itself in that it afforded all names, large or small, the potential to shine.’

Captivated by some of the Shortlist candidates, Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW applauded the ‘ingenuity of some of the en-premier campaigns’ and the specialist retailers’ sector, noting, ‘It is quite a feat to be able to source the breadth of wines from some of the more unique countries as well as find a client base for these wines.’

New for 2022, the award’s wine shop and multi-store categories were judged and awarded by region to best reflect talent across the nation. Encouraged by the regional entries, wine consultant Vidya Narasimhan commented, ‘It’s been heart-warming to read about retailers in regions outside London who have collaborated with local businesses to engage with the local community and to revive the local economy.’

And with years of experience judging the Decanter Retailer Awards, Laura Clay sums it up: ‘I truly believe there isn’t anywhere in the world which can compete with the quality and diversity of the UK’s wine retailers. Wine lovers here are very blessed.’

In support of the drinks industry, and for a third year running, all revenue from the Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 will be donated to UK drinks industry charities. Learn more about last year’s donation here.

Below discover this year’s Shortlist, with outstanding retailers to support and celebrate across the nation…

Final results will be announced on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, followed by full results on Decanter.com and in Decanter magazine’s November 2022 Issue, on sale 5th October. Scroll down to see which categories will be announced on the 27th and 28th.

Decanter Retailer Awards 2022 Shortlist

Best Newcomer Shortlist

Aspen & Meursault

London Sake

Online Wine Tasting Club

Sip Champagnes

The Sourcing Table

Green Champion of the Year Shortlist

Naked Wines UK

The Vinorium

Virtual Wine Experience Shortlist

Honest Grapes

Online Wine Tasting Club

The Wine Society

Waitrose & Partners

Best Hybrid Wine Retailer Shortlist

Drop Wine

Humble Grape

Philglas & Swiggot

Sugar Bird Wines

The Wine Rooms Cambridge

Vinoteca

Best Small Online Retailer Shortlist

Independent Wine

London Sake

The Sourcing Table

Wickhams

Best Midsize Online Retailer Shortlist

Wanderlust Wine

Honest Grapes

House of Townend

Jeroboams

Lea & Sandeman

Best Large Online Retailer Shortlist

Bordeaux Index

Naked Wines UK

The Wine Society

Best Supermarket Shortlist

Booths

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose & Partners

Regional Categories

Best Regional Wine Shop – London Shortlist

Highbury Vintners

Philglas & Swiggot (Battersea Branch)

Davy’s Wine Shop (Greenwich Branch)

Noble Green Wines

Best Regional Wine Shop – South West England Shortlist

EW Wines

Grape and Grain Wine Merchants

Best Regional Wine Shop – Central England Shortlist

Hattersley Wines Ltd

Mr & Mrs Fine Wine – The Wine Bank

Best Regional Wine Shop – North East England Shortlist

Carruthers & Kent

House of Townend

Best Regional Multi-Store – London Shortlist

Humble Grape

Jeroboams

Lea & Sandeman

Made in Little France

Philglas & Swiggot

The Good Wine Shop

Best Regional Multi-Store – Central England Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

Tanners Wine Merchants

Specialist Categories

Best Specialist Retailer Bordeaux Shortlist

Bordeaux Index

Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants

House of Townend

Best Specialist Retailer Burgundy Shortlist

Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants

House of Townend

Best Specialist Retailer Central & Eastern Europe Shortlist

Best of Hungary

Novel Wines

Best Specialist Retailer Champagne & Sparkling Shortlist

Bordeaux Index

Cambridge Wine Merchants

Lea & Sandeman

Majestic Wine

Sip Champagnes

Waitrose & Partners

Best Specialist Retailer England & Wales Shortlist

Grape Britannia

The English Vine

Waitrose & Partners

Wickhams

Best Specialist Retailer Germany Shortlist

Justerini & Brooks

The Good Wine Shop

The WineBarn

Best Specialist Retailer Italy Shortlist

Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants

Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants

Independent Wine

Justerini & Brooks

Jeroboams

The Wine Society

Best Specialist Retailer Portugal Shortlist

Majestic Wine

The Wine Society

Best Specialist Retailer South & Regional France Shortlist

Made in Little France

The Wine Society

Wickhams

Best Specialist Retailer South Africa Shortlist

Majestic Wine

Museum Wines

Best Specialist Retailer Spain Shortlist

Flavours of Spain (L’Oculto)

Highbury Vintners

The Sourcing Table

The Tapas Room

Ultracomida

Best Specialist Retailer Sweet & Fortified Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

Vintage Wine and Port Ltd

Best Specialist Retailer USA Shortlist

ALLY Wines

Pacific Wines

Roberson Wine

Wanderlust Wine

Wine Support Services

Best En Primeur Campaign Shortlist

Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants (Bordeaux Campaign)

Justerini & Brooks (Bordeaux Campaign)

Davy’s Wine Merchants (Burgundy Campaign)

Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants (Burgundy Campaign)

Justerini & Brooks (Burgundy Campaign)

Best Subscription Wine Club

Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants

Highbury Vintners

London Sake

Majestic Wine

Mummy Wine Club

Naked Wines UK

Philglas & Swiggot

Sip Champagnes

The Little Fine Wine Company

The Sourcing Table

Vinoteca

Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

Judges’ Choice is awarded at the judges’ discretion to highlight a retailer who is doing something different, innovative and creative. There is no shortlist for this category, but every entrant is considered. This category includes one runner-up and one winner.

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year is awarded to one retailer only and is selected from all entrants in all categories. This award is given to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. There is no shortlist for this category.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, followed by full results on Decanter.com

Winners announced on Tuesday 27 September: Specialist Retailers & Wine Support Services

Winners announced on Wednesday 28 September: Regional, National, Online, Newcomer, Green Champion, Hybrid, Virtual, Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Retailer of the Year

Decanter Retailer Awards homepage