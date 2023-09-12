Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Shortlist announced

Unveiling the Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Shortlist - your go-to guide for the finest wine shops, top online retailers, wine specialists, and exceptional wine services in the UK.

After the resounding success of the 2022 edition, where outstanding retailers were celebrated for their commitment to providing unparalleled wine choices and exceptional consumer experiences, the anticipation has been palpable for this year’s Decanter Retailer Awards (DRA) results.

The 2023 edition of Decanter Retailer Awards was led by a judging panel of seven independent experts who thoroughly reviewed and discussed entries.

The long and never easy, yet pleasant and exciting judging process ‘perfectly orchestrated by Peter Richards MW’– the DRA Chairman – as Master of Wine and fellow judge Simon Field mentioned.

Scroll down to see the 2023 Shortlist

Judging process highlights

Highlighting the strength, depth and breadth of the UK retail sector, wine educator, writer and MW student Leona De Pasquale noted that: ‘While unanimous decisions were often reached, some entries required extensive deliberations and votes were required due to exceedingly tight competition. This underscores the vibrant and remarkable wine scene that UK consumers are fortunate to enjoy.’

Impressed by the high quality of entrants she added: ‘While reviewing entry forms and achievements of retailers over the past year, I found myself pondering, “What more could this retailer possibly accomplish in one year? They have seemingly exhausted all avenues of excellence!”’

New categories

This year saw the opening of new categories which highlight the current wine industry and consumers trends including: Own Brand Wine Range, Best wine buyers and categories recognising excellence amongst UK wineries.

Excited and impressed by the quality of entries, long standing DRA judge Laura Clay commented: ‘It was thrilling to read the entrants for our new categories of UK Cellar Door and UK Winery Wine Club. I couldn’t help but feel proud as I reached for my diary to fill my weekends with visits.’

As part of evaluating the entries for Best Wine Buyer and Buying Team she added: ‘These people are often the unsung heroes and heroines of our wonderful business. It is they who ensure that we have the diversity, quality and value on our wine shelves and they work supremely hard in doing so.’

The judges also noted this year’s winners and runners-up in the new wine buyer categories are people that are ‘very good role models for people who want to work in the wine trade. A wonderful story and case study for people to see!’.

The 2023 Shortlist and charity support

After a thorough and long judging process of our reviewing, revisiting and evaluating entries, the wine retailers that have been shortlisted on this year’s DRA list have been announced and Simon Field MW summing it up: ‘I feel that the results reflect the depth in the UK retail sector and provide a good balance between younger outlets and the more traditional retailers.’

In support of the drinks industry, and for a fourth year running, revenue from the Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 will be donated to UK drinks industry charities. Learn more about last year’s donation here.

Below discover this year’s Shortlist, with outstanding retailers to support and celebrate across the nation…

Final results will be announced on Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, followed by full results on Decanter.com and in Decanter magazine’s October 2023 Issue, on sale 5th October.

Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Shortlist

Best Newcomer Shortlist

Amphora Cambridge Ltd

Beyond the Bottle Ltd

Brunswick Fine Wines & Spirits

Jesmond Wine Company

Redwood Wines

Green Champion of the Year Shortlist

Direct Wines

Ellis Wharton Wines Ltd

Old Chapel Cellars

The Online Tasting Club

The Wine Society

Virgin Wines

Virtual Wine Experience Shortlist

Beyond the Bottle Ltd

The Online Tasting Club

The Wine Society

Best Hybrid Wine Retailer Shortlist

Humble Grape

The Sourcing Table

Ultracomida

Vagabond Wines

Aspen & Meursault

Best Small Online Retailer Shortlist

Vin Cognito

Perfect Cellar

Marlo Wine

The Sourcing Table

Wickhams

Best Midsize Online Retailer Shortlist

Cru World Wine

Wanderlust Wine

Swig Wines Ltd

House of Townend

Best Large Online Retailer Shortlist

Majestic Wine

Naked Wines

Ocado

The Wine Society

Best National Wine Retailer Shortlist

Amathus Drinks

Majestic Wine

Tanners Wines

Best Supermarket Shortlist

Aldi

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose & Partners Ltd

Regional Categories

Best Regional Wine Shop – London Shortlist

Noble Green Wines

Highbury Vintners

Uncorked Ltd

Best Regional Wine Shop – North East England Shortlist

Carruthers & Kent

Field and Fawcett

Bon Coeur Fine Wines Ltd

House of Townend

Jesmond Wine Company

Best Regional Wine Shop – South West England Shortlist

Constantine Stores Ltd

Cave

Ellis Wharton Wines Ltd

Old Chapel Cellars

Best Regional Wine Shop – Scotland Shortlist

Abbey Fine Wines

Cockburns of Leith

St Andrews Wine Company

Best Regional Wine Shop – Wales Shortlist

Fine Wines Direct UK

ND John Wine Merchants Ltd

Noble Grape

Best Regional Wine Shop – Northern Ireland

James Nicholson Wine Ltd

KWM Wine & Spirits

Best Regional Multi Store – London Shortlist

Jeroboams

Lea & Sandeman

The Good Wine Shop

The Sourcing Table

Best Regional Multi Store – Central England Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

The Wee Vinoteca

Specialist Categories

Best Specialist Retailer Bordeaux Shortlist

Bordeaux Index

Cru Wine Limited

Justerini & Brooks

Majestic Wine

Best Specialist Retailer Burgundy Shortlist

House of Townend

Justerini & Brooks

Best Specialist Retailer Central & Eastern Europe Shortlist

Amathus Drinks

Amphora Cambridge Ltd

Novel Wines Ltd

Best Specialist Retailer Champagne & Sparkling Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

Jeroboams

Justerini & Brooks

Lea & Sandeman

Majestic Wine

Marks & Spencer

Sip Champagnes Ltd

The Whisky Exchange

Waitrose & Partners Ltd

Best Specialist Retailer England & Wales Shortlist

Corkk Ltd

Grape Britannia

Waitrose & Partners Ltd

Wickhams

Best Specialist Retailer Germany Shortlist

Howard Ripley Wines

Justerini & Brooks

The Wine Barn

Best Specialist Retailer Italy Shortlist

Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants

Jeroboams

Justerini & Brooks

Lea & Sandeman

Majestic Wine

Swig Wines Ltd

Best Specialist Retailer Portugal Shortlist

Festa Wine

Vintage Wine and Port Ltd

Best Specialist Retailer Rhône Shortlist

Carringtons Wines

Justerini & Brooks

Best Specialist Retailer South Africa Shortlist

Justerini & Brooks

Majestic Wine

Museum Wines

SugarBird Wines

Swig Wines Ltd

Uncorked Ltd

Best Specialist Retailer Spain Shortlist

Highbury Vintners

Justerini & Brooks

Majestic Wine

Ultracomida

Best Specialist Retailer Sweet & Fortified Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

Vintage Wine and Port Ltd

Waitrose & Partners Ltd

Best Specialist Retailer USA Shortlist

Ally Wines

Four Corners Wine Company Ltd

Justerini & Brooks

Majestic Wine

Roberson Wine

Wine Support Services

Best En Primeur Campaign Shortlist

Jeroboams (Bordeaux Campaign)

Justerini & Brooks (Bordeaux Campaign)

Justerini & Brooks (Burgundy Campaign)

Best Subscription Wine Club Shortlist

Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants

Highbury Vintners

Majestic Wine

Naked Wines

Ourglass & Partners Ltd

The Sourcing Table

The Vineking

New Categories

Best UK Winery Wine Club Shortlist

Gusbourne

Ridgeview Wine Estate

Best UK Cellar Door Shortlist

Ashling Park Estate

Gusbourne

Ridgeview Wine Estate

Tinwood Estate

White Castle Vineyard

Wiston Estate

Best Own Brand Wine Range Shortlist

Aldi

Averys

Lidl GB

Marks & Spencer

The Wine Society

Best Wine Buyer Shortlist

Cong Cong Bo (Amphora Cambridge Ltd)

James Goodhart (Bon Coeur Fine Wines Ltd)

Andrew Chudley (Davy’s Wine Merchants)

Elizabeth Kelly (Majestic Wine)

Dror Nativ (Marks & Spencer)

Peter Crawford (Sip Champagnes Ltd)

Nelson Pari (Swig Wines Ltd)

Sophie Lord (Virgin Wines)

Best Wine Buying Team Shortlist

House of Townend

Majestic Wine

Marks & Spencer

Museum Wines

Naked Wines

The Wine Society

Vagabond Wines

Virgin Wines

Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

Judges’ Choice is awarded at the judges’ discretion to highlight a retailer who is doing something different, innovative and creative. There is no shortlist for this category, but every entrant is considered. This category includes one runner-up and one winner.

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year is awarded to one retailer only and is selected from all entrants in all categories. This award is given to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023. There is no shortlist for this category.

Decanter Retailer Awards homepage

See the DRA 2022 results