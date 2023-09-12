Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Shortlist announced

Unveiling the Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Shortlist - your go-to guide for the finest wine shops, top online retailers, wine specialists, and exceptional wine services in the UK.
After the resounding success of the 2022 edition, where outstanding retailers were celebrated for their commitment to providing unparalleled wine choices and exceptional consumer experiences, the anticipation has been palpable for this year’s Decanter Retailer Awards (DRA) results.
The 2023 edition of Decanter Retailer Awards was led by a judging panel of seven independent experts who thoroughly reviewed and discussed entries.
The long and never easy, yet pleasant and exciting judging process ‘perfectly orchestrated by Peter Richards MW’– the DRA Chairman – as Master of Wine and fellow judge Simon Field mentioned.
Scroll down to see the 2023 Shortlist
Judging process highlights
Highlighting the strength, depth and breadth of the UK retail sector, wine educator, writer and MW student Leona De Pasquale noted that: ‘While unanimous decisions were often reached, some entries required extensive deliberations and votes were required due to exceedingly tight competition. This underscores the vibrant and remarkable wine scene that UK consumers are fortunate to enjoy.’
Impressed by the high quality of entrants she added: ‘While reviewing entry forms and achievements of retailers over the past year, I found myself pondering, “What more could this retailer possibly accomplish in one year? They have seemingly exhausted all avenues of excellence!”’
New categories
This year saw the opening of new categories which highlight the current wine industry and consumers trends including: Own Brand Wine Range, Best wine buyers and categories recognising excellence amongst UK wineries.
Excited and impressed by the quality of entries, long standing DRA judge Laura Clay commented: ‘It was thrilling to read the entrants for our new categories of UK Cellar Door and UK Winery Wine Club. I couldn’t help but feel proud as I reached for my diary to fill my weekends with visits.’
As part of evaluating the entries for Best Wine Buyer and Buying Team she added: ‘These people are often the unsung heroes and heroines of our wonderful business. It is they who ensure that we have the diversity, quality and value on our wine shelves and they work supremely hard in doing so.’
The judges also noted this year’s winners and runners-up in the new wine buyer categories are people that are ‘very good role models for people who want to work in the wine trade. A wonderful story and case study for people to see!’.
The 2023 Shortlist and charity support
After a thorough and long judging process of our reviewing, revisiting and evaluating entries, the wine retailers that have been shortlisted on this year’s DRA list have been announced and Simon Field MW summing it up: ‘I feel that the results reflect the depth in the UK retail sector and provide a good balance between younger outlets and the more traditional retailers.’
In support of the drinks industry, and for a fourth year running, revenue from the Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 will be donated to UK drinks industry charities. Learn more about last year’s donation here.
Below discover this year’s Shortlist, with outstanding retailers to support and celebrate across the nation…
Final results will be announced on Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, followed by full results on Decanter.com and in Decanter magazine’s October 2023 Issue, on sale 5th October.
Decanter Retailer Awards 2023 Shortlist
Best Newcomer Shortlist
Amphora Cambridge Ltd
Beyond the Bottle Ltd
Brunswick Fine Wines & Spirits
Jesmond Wine Company
Redwood Wines
Green Champion of the Year Shortlist
Direct Wines
Ellis Wharton Wines Ltd
Old Chapel Cellars
The Online Tasting Club
The Wine Society
Virgin Wines
Virtual Wine Experience Shortlist
Beyond the Bottle Ltd
The Online Tasting Club
The Wine Society
Best Hybrid Wine Retailer Shortlist
Humble Grape
The Sourcing Table
Ultracomida
Vagabond Wines
Aspen & Meursault
Best Small Online Retailer Shortlist
Vin Cognito
Perfect Cellar
Marlo Wine
The Sourcing Table
Wickhams
Best Midsize Online Retailer Shortlist
Cru World Wine
Wanderlust Wine
Swig Wines Ltd
House of Townend
Best Large Online Retailer Shortlist
Majestic Wine
Naked Wines
Ocado
The Wine Society
Best National Wine Retailer Shortlist
Amathus Drinks
Majestic Wine
Tanners Wines
Best Supermarket Shortlist
Aldi
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose & Partners Ltd
Regional Categories
Best Regional Wine Shop – London Shortlist
Noble Green Wines
Highbury Vintners
Uncorked Ltd
Best Regional Wine Shop – North East England Shortlist
Carruthers & Kent
Field and Fawcett
Bon Coeur Fine Wines Ltd
House of Townend
Jesmond Wine Company
Best Regional Wine Shop – South West England Shortlist
Constantine Stores Ltd
Cave
Ellis Wharton Wines Ltd
Old Chapel Cellars
Best Regional Wine Shop – Scotland Shortlist
Abbey Fine Wines
Cockburns of Leith
St Andrews Wine Company
Best Regional Wine Shop – Wales Shortlist
Fine Wines Direct UK
ND John Wine Merchants Ltd
Noble Grape
Best Regional Wine Shop – Northern Ireland
James Nicholson Wine Ltd
KWM Wine & Spirits
Best Regional Multi Store – London Shortlist
Jeroboams
Lea & Sandeman
The Good Wine Shop
The Sourcing Table
Best Regional Multi Store – Central England Shortlist
Cambridge Wine Merchants
The Wee Vinoteca
Specialist Categories
Best Specialist Retailer Bordeaux Shortlist
Bordeaux Index
Cru Wine Limited
Justerini & Brooks
Majestic Wine
Best Specialist Retailer Burgundy Shortlist
House of Townend
Justerini & Brooks
Best Specialist Retailer Central & Eastern Europe Shortlist
Amathus Drinks
Amphora Cambridge Ltd
Novel Wines Ltd
Best Specialist Retailer Champagne & Sparkling Shortlist
Cambridge Wine Merchants
Jeroboams
Justerini & Brooks
Lea & Sandeman
Majestic Wine
Marks & Spencer
Sip Champagnes Ltd
The Whisky Exchange
Waitrose & Partners Ltd
Best Specialist Retailer England & Wales Shortlist
Corkk Ltd
Grape Britannia
Waitrose & Partners Ltd
Wickhams
Best Specialist Retailer Germany Shortlist
Howard Ripley Wines
Justerini & Brooks
The Wine Barn
Best Specialist Retailer Italy Shortlist
Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants
Jeroboams
Justerini & Brooks
Lea & Sandeman
Majestic Wine
Swig Wines Ltd
Best Specialist Retailer Portugal Shortlist
Festa Wine
Vintage Wine and Port Ltd
Best Specialist Retailer Rhône Shortlist
Carringtons Wines
Justerini & Brooks
Best Specialist Retailer South Africa Shortlist
Justerini & Brooks
Majestic Wine
Museum Wines
SugarBird Wines
Swig Wines Ltd
Uncorked Ltd
Best Specialist Retailer Spain Shortlist
Highbury Vintners
Justerini & Brooks
Majestic Wine
Ultracomida
Best Specialist Retailer Sweet & Fortified Shortlist
Cambridge Wine Merchants
Vintage Wine and Port Ltd
Waitrose & Partners Ltd
Best Specialist Retailer USA Shortlist
Ally Wines
Four Corners Wine Company Ltd
Justerini & Brooks
Majestic Wine
Roberson Wine
Wine Support Services
Best En Primeur Campaign Shortlist
Jeroboams (Bordeaux Campaign)
Justerini & Brooks (Bordeaux Campaign)
Justerini & Brooks (Burgundy Campaign)
Best Subscription Wine Club Shortlist
Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants
Highbury Vintners
Majestic Wine
Naked Wines
Ourglass & Partners Ltd
The Sourcing Table
The Vineking
New Categories
Best UK Winery Wine Club Shortlist
Gusbourne
Ridgeview Wine Estate
Best UK Cellar Door Shortlist
Ashling Park Estate
Gusbourne
Ridgeview Wine Estate
Tinwood Estate
White Castle Vineyard
Wiston Estate
Best Own Brand Wine Range Shortlist
Aldi
Averys
Lidl GB
Marks & Spencer
The Wine Society
Best Wine Buyer Shortlist
Cong Cong Bo (Amphora Cambridge Ltd)
James Goodhart (Bon Coeur Fine Wines Ltd)
Andrew Chudley (Davy’s Wine Merchants)
Elizabeth Kelly (Majestic Wine)
Dror Nativ (Marks & Spencer)
Peter Crawford (Sip Champagnes Ltd)
Nelson Pari (Swig Wines Ltd)
Sophie Lord (Virgin Wines)
Best Wine Buying Team Shortlist
House of Townend
Majestic Wine
Marks & Spencer
Museum Wines
Naked Wines
The Wine Society
Vagabond Wines
Virgin Wines
Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year
Judges’ Choice is awarded at the judges’ discretion to highlight a retailer who is doing something different, innovative and creative. There is no shortlist for this category, but every entrant is considered. This category includes one runner-up and one winner.
Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year is awarded to one retailer only and is selected from all entrants in all categories. This award is given to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023. There is no shortlist for this category.
Decanter Retailer Awards homepage