Decanter returns to Shanghai for its fifth Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter

Decanter announces today (28 June) that it will return to the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong on 17 November 2018 with some of the world’s best wines to host its fifth Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter.

Since its launch in 2014, the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter has established itself as a must-attend event on China’s wine scene.

This year will once more see a stellar cast of wineries from around the world showcase the best from their vineyards to wine lovers in China.

More than 600 top wines will be present in the Grand Tasting ballroom.

Decanter will also partner with Wines of Chile to feature leading Chilean wines at the event, including those from the Coast, the Mountains and the Plains.

A series of masterclasses will be hosted by some of the world’s most renowned estates, from Bordeaux, Rioja, Tuscany and Chile.

The full 2018 masterclass line-up will include:

A ‘Super Tuscan’ vertical tasting of eight vintages from Masseto

Château Angélus, the St-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé A estate

Almaviva, tasting a ‘New World grand cru’

Château Léoville Las Cases, top wines from Bordeaux’s Left Bank

Seventy years of great Rioja with Marqués de Riscal

Lindsay Greatbatch, Decanter’s general manager, said, ‘Decanter is delighted to return to Shanghai for the fifth year, to bring visitors an array of outstanding wines to discover and taste. It promises to be an unforgettable day for wine lovers.’

Tickets for the event will go on sale on 29 June on our dedicated Decanter Shanghai website.

Thank you to Riedel glasses and Acqua Panna and San Pellegrino water for sponsoring our event again