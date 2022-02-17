Decanter Wine Club Now Live

Exclusive Decanter-awarded wines to your door each quarter, complete with insights and tasting tips from our experts.

The Decanter Wine Club, launched in partnership with Wine Access, is now live. Be the first to secure a subscription to one of our excellent boxes of wine.

We are launching with two special curations of Decanter Wines of the Year winners, each one scoring no less than 95 Decanter points. These are the panel tasting all-stars, the critic favourites whose ratings will send collectors clamouring. The wines are available in two tiers for casual enthusiasts and oenophiles alike.

Due to the exclusivity of these wines, subscriptions are strictly limited and works on a first come, first served basis.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Decanter Wine Club:

What is the Decanter Wine Club?

An expert curation of our best wines, all of which have been voted ‘Outstanding’ by our judging panel and scoring no less than 95 Decanter points. We’re sure you’re going to love every bottle you open as they’ve measured up to the impeccably high standards of our experts.

What is the difference between the two subscriptions?

We’ve created two tiers to suit the needs of all our readers. So if you’re a casual wine enthusiast, you may prefer the stars that deliver on quality and price in our Everyday Excellence collection. For the connoisseurs, you may prefer the show stopping collectibles from our Rare Luxuries collection.

What does each shipment include?

Aside from the six flawless bottles of wine, you’ll have tasting notes from Decanter’s experts and a bit of background on the wines. You’ll also have a link to taste along with Wine Access’ Vanessa Conlin MW.

How frequent are shipments?

We’ll be sending shipments via Wine Access every three months.

Can anyone subscribe?

We are launching the club to our US readers in the first instance, in partnership with Wine Access, which delivers to most states bar four. To see which states qualify please see here.

For all FAQs please see here.