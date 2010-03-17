Dom Perignon launches Oenotheque rose

Dom Perignon has launched its first Oenotheque rose.

The 1990 vintage Oenotheque rose will be the first mature vintage rose released by Dom Perignon, and will sit alongside the current vintage Oenotheque, as well as the Dom Perignon vintage and vintage rose.

The wine is made from a 50/50 blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes from Grand Cru sites in Ay, Bouzy and Cramant, and was disgorged in 2007.

Speaking at the press launch in London, Dom Perignon Chef de Cave Richard Geoffroy said that the wine’s equal blend made it perfect fit for the Oenotheque range.

‘When you reach 50/50 weighting, you know you’re in business. Everything is in balance.’

‘The salient character of the wine is its duality. Weight and intensity. It’s a magnificent sum of great terroirs together.’

The new addition to the Oenotheque range is being made available 10 years after the original Oenotheque collection was released.

The 1990 vintage also marks Richard Geoffroy’s twenty years as Chef de Cave at Dom Perignon.

The Dom Perignon Oenotheque rose is due to be released in the UK in April and is expected to retail at £520 a bottle.

Written by John Abbott