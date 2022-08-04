Dream job? Majestic to pay ‘vintern’ to drink wine on holiday

Wine lovers with a valid passport can apply for the Majestic ‘vintern’ scheme, launched this week and dubbed by the retailer as ‘the best summer job ever’.

A three-day placement will include a visit to Quinta da Boavista vineyards in Portugal’s picturesque Douro region.

Majestic said the vintern will also taste wines from its Wine Club’s Spain & Portugal Summer Case ‘in situ’, before trying the same wines back at home for comparison.

It is offering £600 remuneration for three days, which it said was equivalent to a £52,000 annual salary, as well as covering flight and accommodation costs.

No prior experience of wine tasting its needed, and applicants must submit 200 words on why they deserve the role, as well as their thoughts on whether wine tastes better abroad.

The successful applicant can bring a ‘plus one’ and the working day includes a three-course lunch and tasting of wines from Quinta da Boavista vineyard, which is run by family-owned business Casa Santos Lima.

Other elements include a guided tour of the vineyard in horse-drawn carriage, visits to the cellar and barrel room, a tasting of premium olive oils and a sampling session of wines from five regions of Portugal: the Algarve, Alentejo, Lisboa, Douro, and Vinho Verde.

Once home, Majestic said it will publish the vintern’s findings, ‘confirming once and for all if wine actually tastes better on holiday’.

Applications close on 19 August, and the placement is set to be in September.

Majestic said it will launch more schemes like this if the first one proves successful. Applications are open via the retailer’s website.

