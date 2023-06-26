Exclusive finds in the Decanter Wine Club

The Decanter Wine Club takes pride in bringing you wines that are as exclusive as they are exceptional. In the latest club shipment, you’ll discover not one, but two bottles that are truly unique and cannot be found anywhere else in the US. We’ve also sourced a rarity that can be found in only one other place, if you look hard enough.

The two exclusive offerings in our latest shipment are:

2021 Chateau Estanilles Sous Les Rocs Blanc Faugeres – 95 points

2021 Brown Hill Estate Chardonnay Golden Horseshoe Margaret River – 96 points

Our mission at the Decanter Wine Club is to make outstanding wines more accessible to our members. We believe that every wine lover should have the opportunity to try the exciting bottles that have impressed our judging panels. These are not your run-of-the-mill wines found at your local bottle shop. We meticulously select the top-scoring wines that have wowed our judges during recent tastings.

Being part of the Decanter Wine Club means you gain exclusive access to these remarkable finds and enjoy a number of member perks including special offers. With each shipment we bring the expertise of our wine experts to your screen, allowing you to watch and taste along with them.

In collaboration with our partners, Wine Access, we curate exciting themes and make each quarterly delivery a special experience. In this latest shipment, we invite you to challenge your palate with our ‘unexpected pairings’ theme where you can explore the interplay of flavours that arise from unlikely food and wine combinations.

Join the Decanter Wine Club today and enjoy 20% off your first shipment via the link below:

Related articles