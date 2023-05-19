Join the Decanter Wine Club for a complimentary InVintory Membership

There’s a lot to shout about in the next Decanter Wine Club shipment. Not only does it boast three Decanter World Wine Awards winners and a further three top-scorers from recent panel tastings, it also comes with an exclusive InVintory offer.

We’ve partnered with InVintory to make sure our members’ bottles are always accounted for. In each club shipment, we often source a mix of bottles to enjoy now and bottles that will get better with age. So for our club members who have the patience to wait, this app will a visual aid to ensure all bottles are accounted for.

If you’ve not heard of it before, InVintory is a new, smart cellar tracker loved by discerning wine collectors. It will help you visually find any bottle in an instant. It pulls data from multiple platforms and sources to provide an accurate market value for your individual bottles and entire collection. The app will track consumption and spending history, provide a simplified breakdown of collection by price and vintage, and highlight how your preferences have changed over time.

Complimentary Prestige memberships are strictly limited to the first 20 people who subscribe to the Decanter Wine Club this month, however legacy members will also receive a 50% discount.

*Available in the US only.