First £100,000 whisky sold

A 64-year-old single malt Scotch has become the world’s first six-figure whisky, with two bottles selling for £100,000 each.

The Dalmore Trinitas, which includes whiskies of up to 140 years old, could fetch up to £20,000 for a 50ml dram when sold by the glass in top restaurants and clubs, industry experts believe.

It takes its name from the fact that only three bottles were produced, of which two have been sold to a whisky lover in the US and a whisky investor in the UK.

The third will be sold at the Whisky Show in London at the end of this month.

Dalmore master distiller Richard Paterson claimed the creation of Trinitas was not about breaking records, but about making the best whisky money can buy.

‘The hand of time has been generous and rewarding with the malts I chose to use,’ Paterson said.

‘They allowed me to create a taste sensation which will never be repeated again and will only ever be available to those that own these bottles. You cannot put a price on that.’