First UAE-wide wine festival to begin in March

The UAE Vine Festival follows the sold-out inaugural Dubai Vine Festival, held in November 2020.

The Vine Festival franchise is the creation of Dubai-based wine and hospitality training company The Tasting Class, launched by CEO Lindsay Trivers in 2014.

Taking place over three weeks, the festival will present more than 30 wine tasting and dining experiences aiming to showcase the best food, wine and hospitality on offer across the United Arab Emirates.

The sessions, hosted by some of the UAE’s best restaurants and hotels, aim to provide education as well as enjoyment, with tasting lessons and advice from top sommeliers and experts.

Trivers said: ‘The Tasting Class is always striving to showcase the amazing culinary scene in the UAE. We wanted to create a platform that allowed us to continue to do that but, more importantly, show how wine can not only complement but enhance the dining experience.’

Event highlights include an interactive barbecue and wine-tasting with Hattan Mattar, the world’s first Arab pit master, a tasting tour of Souk Madinat Jumeirah, an exploration of New World wines at Hillhouse Brasserie, and blind tasting challenges at The Pangolin in Dubai and at the Hilton Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

‘The Covid situation inspired us to reimagine how a wine festival might work in this environment, and while the concept differs from a traditional wine festival, it opens up a number of experiences where people can try different wine combinations,’ said Trivers.

More venues are set to be announced over the coming weeks, with tickets starting at AED220/£19 available at UAEvinefestival.com.

The Tasting Class was the first company in Dubai dedicated to wine, beer and whisky education, and was the first WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust)-approved programme provider, receiving accreditation in 2017.

