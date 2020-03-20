Burgundy wine council revamps free online course

Burgundy’s regional wine board, the BIVB, said that its 90-minute online course has been updated in 2020 with new content and information on appellation rule changes. It was originally launched a decade ago.

While it is principally aimed at professionals, such as merchants or wine shop owners, it is free for anyone to complete.

Each of the four modules takes around 20 minutes, and there is a quiz at the end, said the BIVB, adding the course was available in French, English, Chinese and Japanese.

Modules range from ‘discovering Bourgogne’, which runs through the key grape varieties, appellations and terroirs of Burgundy, to food pairing advice and tasting wine.

It can, of course, take many years to learn about the intricacies of Burgundy wine, from its appellations and stylistic nuances to the precise location of its patchwork quilt of climats along the Côte d’Or, south of Dijon.

However, under the strapline ’90 minutes is all it takes to become an expert in Bourgogne wines’, the BIVB has pitched the online modules as a fun way for both wine lovers and professionals to understand more about the region.

The course was available via the e-learning section of the BIVB website.

News of the revamp follows the enforced postponement of Burgundy’s annual, trade-only tasting event, the Grands Jours de Bourgogne, due to coronavirus concerns.

