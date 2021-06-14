G7 food and drink: Cornish sparkling wine served

Camel Valley owner Bob Lindo tweeted over the weekend: ‘I am very pleased to confirm that Camel Valley Pinot Noir Rosé brut was served at the G7 Eden event, attended by 3 generations of the Royal family.’

The 2018 vintage of the Camel Valley rosé won a silver at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020, and described as; ‘Vibrant and aromatic, displaying sweet, youthful and ripe strawberries run through with a seam of refreshing acidity.’

Camel Valley also has a Royal Warrant.

English wines are increasingly served at official events, to help promote the domestic wine industry.

By 2018, over half of wine served at official UK government events was English or Welsh wine.

Trade body WineGB tweeted; ‘Delighted to see that #CamelValley’s sparkling wine is being served at the #G7Summit in Cornwall. The host nation is flying the flag with its wonderful food & wine… and just ahead of #EnglishWineWeek!’

Other drinks served included Cornish beer, a German Riesling and Australian Shiraz.

On the G7 food menu

Chef Adam Handling, of London’s ‘The Frog by Adam Handling’, was in charge of the daily menus (breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea) for the G7 summit happening in Cornwall.

As with the wine choices, this meant showcasing some of the best supplies the UK has to offer, as well as appealing to the sustainability credentials of the summit.

Lunch ingredients included Cornish crab, English caviar and Jersey Royal potatoes.

Handling recently spoke to Decanter.com about the staffing issues faced by many restaurants at the moment, due to both Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. ‘I actually think this is a harder time to recruit than I can ever remember before.’

On the Friday evening, there was a dinner held at the Eden Project, from Emily Scott, chef at the Watergate Bay hotel near Newquay.

The starter was a spiced melon gazpacho with coconut and the main was turbot roasted on the bone with Cornish new potatoes and wild garlic pesto. There was a Cornish cheese course of Gouda, Cornish Yarg, Helford Blue, followed by English strawberry pavlova for dessert.

The Saturday evening was a less formal affair, with a beach barbecue from Cornish chef Simon Stallard of the Hidden Hut. On the menu was Moorland sirloin, Newlyn lobster and scorched leeks served with sides of layered Cornish potato chips, purple sprouting broccoli and salt-baked beetroot.