Brocard believes that the turbines, which are planned for the village of Préhy, 6km from Chablis, could put at risk the economy of the whole region, which is currently experiencing a rise in tourism.

He said: ‘These new wind turbines will completely spoil the countryside… The monstrous size of these machines will disfigure everything.

‘A series of colossal machines, visible from all the different sites that make up our cultural heritage, demands radical opposition to their gargantuan scale and their incongruity.

‘Should the magnificant panorama of the Grand Cru vineyards be reduced to the sight of wind turbines encircling the hills with masts that rise up to 150 metres?’

According to Brocard, the ‘overwhelming majority’ of people attending a recent public inquiry voiced their opposition to the plans, and those living in Préhy and ‘the vast majority’ of surrounding villages are also against it.

However, the public inquiry, which reports to the local prefect, ruled that the turbines should be permitted.

Although there are currently 24 wind turbines on the hills surrounding the Chablis vineyards, this is the first time that turbines have been earmarked for the vineyards themselves.