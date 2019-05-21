Hart Davis Hart Burgundy auction nets US$7.7m

The two-day sale from the Chicago-based auction house on 17-18 May was its largest Celebration of Burgundy auction to date, with more than half of lots exceeding their pre-sale high estimates.

Highlights included 73 vintages of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) wines, dating back to 1942 and featuring all of the domaine’s Grand Cru vineyard sites, which fetched a total of $1.8m and claimed nine out of the top 10 lots by value.

A jeroboam of DRC Romanée Conti was sold for $95,000, against a pre-sale estimate of $60,000-90,000, while six bottles of 2014 Romanée-St-Vivant from Domaine Dujac netted $20,315, easily outstripping their pre-sale high estimate of $5,500.

The sale included 89 lots of Domaine Dujac, which beat their pre-sale high estimate in fetching nearly $400,000, and 87 lots from Jacques-Frédéric Mugnier, which sold for $377,058, versus a high estimate of $354,450.

Hart Davis Hart reported bidders from across the US, as well as from Hong Kong, Japan, China, Taiwan, Denmark, Switzerland and Brazil.

‘The saleroom bustled with determined collectors who competed vigorously with absentee and live bidders throughout the country and world,’ the company said.

Hart Davis Hart’s next sale will be held on the weekend of 22 June, featuring a host of European and New World wines.