Hedonism launches first wine auction with Lafite 1989 magnum 

Hedonism said it will launch its first fine wine and spirits sale via a new auction platform on its website on 13 November, and will charge no commission on purchases.

Buyers based in the UK can also expect bottles to arrive on their doorsteps within one or two days of the auction closing, said the retailer, which is located in London’s upmarket Mayfair area and is known for its large selection of high-end wines and spirts.

Hedonism CEO Tatiana Fokina told Decanter the retailer plans to hold regular curated auctions following the debut sale.

Several ‘super star’ wines will be featured within the 100 lots earmarked for the first auction, and will carry no starting ‘reserve’ price, Hedonism said.

These include Château Lafite Rothschild 1989 in magnum, Dom Pérignon 1990 vintage Champagne and, from Burgundy, Domaine des Comtes Lafon, Meursault 1er Cru Les Gouettes 2019.

In spirits, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20 Year Old bourbon whiskey will also be included. Whilst Scotch dominates the market for collectible whiskies, Pappy Van Winkle bottlings – from the Old Rip Van Winkle distillery in Kentucky – are highly sought-after.

‘This is a perfect opportunity to find some hidden gems and stock up on some incredible wines and spirits to treat friends, family or yourself in time for Christmas,’ said Hedonism.

CEO Fokina said, ‘This platform is not only a testament to our commitment to innovation within the industry but also our dedication to providing unparalleled value. By waiving commission fees and delivering on speed, we’re promising a seamless, customer-centric experience like no other.’

Fokina told Decanter the retailer has been considering auctions for some time, noting that the depth and breadth of Hedonism’s range means that some good buys can get overlooked.

‘This is a way of highlighting them and providing best value for money for our customers,’ Fokina said. At the same time, ‘We know many [people] enjoy the process of the auction, which brings more excitement and thrill to wine and spirit buying.’

Hedonism had initially flagged its plans to launch an auction platform earlier this year, and Fokina said it has taken time to finesse the technical aspects of the online bidding process.

