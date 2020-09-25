House with first growth wine cellar is top prize in charity raffle

Alongside Château Latour wines going back to the 1980s and Rioja from the lauded 1964 vintage, the home in West Yorkshire has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

All legal fees and stamp duty will be paid for as part of the charity raffle prize, which also includes the well-stocked wine cellar.

Current owner Den Goodridge said, ‘Although it was a big decision to raffle off our much-loved home, we’re excited to give someone the chance to win this truly unique Victorian property and make their dreams come true.

‘I’ve also been collecting wine for many years and rather than moving it all to another property we thought it’d be a nice housewarming gift for the new owners – a perfect way to toast their win and new home.’

What’s in the wine cellar?

The collection largely focuses on French and Spanish wines.

Goodridge said a bottle of hard-to-find Domino de Pingus 1995 was among the most expensive in the cellar, while the oldest wine is the La Rioja Lata Gran Reserva 1964.

There are also bottles of top Bordeaux, including Château Latour 1985, 1995 and 2005, as well as Château Pontet-Canet 2010.

Châteauneuf-du-Pape wines in the cellar include Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe 1998 and Château de Beaucastel 1994.

There are also bottles of vintage Dom Pérignon Champagne from 1995, 2000, 2003 and 2008, as well as the recently released 2010.

For those who enjoy more adventurous choices, there is a bottle of wine produced from a local vineyard in Holmfirth, Huddersfield, made from the Rondo grape variety.

The raffle will raise money for Leeds Cares, in association with Leeds General Infirmary, where Goodridge’s daughter spent several weeks as a child when severely ill, before making a full recovery.

The raffle will run until Friday 30 October at 9am, and the tickets are £2. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit Rafall.com.