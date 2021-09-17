Idris Elba to open London wine bar with business partner

Idris Elba and David Farber will open the Porte Noire wine bar and shop in central London on 18 October, they said this week.

It’s an extension of their Porte Noire Champagne and rosé brand that launched in 2018, and the venue is set to boast ‘one of the largest fine wine tasting rooms in London’.

According to the announcement, Idris Elba has licensed Farber to launch the wine bar using the Porte Noire name, in what marks a new business venture for the world-famous actor, who is also a DJ and producer.

There will be around 800 different wines at the venue, which is to be located at the foot of Gasholders, opposite the Regent’s Canal Towpath at Coal Drops Yard.

Farber, who founded Connaught Wine Cellars and was also a founding partner of IGwines, has curated the wine list for the Porte Noire bar and shop, which will also serve cocktails.

Elba said, ‘David has been working in the wine space for a long time, I know he is going to take the Porte Noire name and create something special.’

Food at Porte Noire will include artisanal European cheeses and charcuterie, as well as French brasserie-style dishes.

Sample dishes include the oeuf meurette, a classic Burgundian dish of poached eggs in a rich and flavourful red wine sauce, and slow cooked beef cheek with pomme purée and leek persillade.

There will be outdoor space, as well as an indoor dining room and bar area – capable of seating up to 70 people, the announcement said.

Farber said, ‘We’re really excited to be bringing a slice of continental hospitality to London this autumn. Since launching our brand Porte Noire, we have seen some incredible reviews of the product and we’re looking forward to creating a space to match.’

Opening hours will be 10:30am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10:30am to 4pm on Sundays.

