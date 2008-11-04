Iggy’s of Singapore tops Miele Guide

Singapore restaurateur Ignatius Chan has scooped first place in the new Miele Guide of Asia’s Top 20 restaurants.

Chan, who had previously been named Singapore’s Best Sommelier, is an acclaimed wine expert, former winner of a Vueve Clicquot Champagne scholarship and a member of the world’s oldest wine fraternity, the Jurade de Saint Emilion.

Iggy’s beat off competition from other high end restaurants, including L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Hong Kong and Les Amis in Singapore.

As well as its food described as ‘innovative cuisine with discreet, yet attentive service,’ Iggy’s has an extensive wine list, built on the owner’s superb collection ‘with a focus on Champagne, Riesling and Burgundy wine.’

Accepting the award, Chan – who is also a Decanter World Wine Awards judge – said that his biggest fear had been that Iggy’s wouldn’t make the cut at all.

The judging process consisted of 84 food writers selecting a shortlist of 320 restaurants. A panel of 1,500 food experts, combined with 75,000 public votes, named Iggy’s the winner.

The Miele Guide is Asia’s first independent restaurant guide, launched earlier this month.

Written by John Abbott