Celebrated French chef Joël Robuchon dies

Joël Robuchon, the world's most Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 73, according to French media reports.

News agency Agence France Presse said that a government spokesperson had confirmed the death of Robuchon, who collected more than 30 Michelin stars throughout his career as one of the world’s best chefs.

He died following a battle with cancer, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

It is a loss that will be felt throughout the culinary world, as well as among wine producers – several of whom Robuchon worked with during an illustrious career.

Most recently, in 2013, Robuchon joined up with Bernard Magrez, owner of several cru classé châteaux, to open a restaurant at Magrez’s ‘La Grande Maison’ boutique hotel in Bordeaux; a partnership that lasted for three years.

Robuchon was born in Poitiers in 1945. Having chosen a path in gastronomy in his early 20s, he was appointed head of the kitchens at L’Hotel Concorde Lafayette at the age of 29.

He opened his own restaurant, Le Jamin, at the age of 36 and got a Michelin star in the first year.

In his later years, despite having announced his retirement at the age of 50, Robuchon has become known for his l’Atelier restaurant concept, which favours an open-plan kitchen approach to give diners a view of how food is being prepared and cooked.

He is known for helping to mentor several chefs, including Gordon Ramsay, who once worked for Robuchon in Paris and described the experience as like working for the SAS, a reference to UK special forces and their notoriously rigorous training regime.

French gastronomy guide Gault & Millau named Robuchon as ‘chef of the century’ back in 1990.