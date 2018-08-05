Bordeaux's class of 1982 produced several contenders for wine legend status, but this wine in particular makes our hall of fame. Here is why, with a recent tasting note by Jane Anson for Premium subscribers.

Wine Legend: Pichon Comtesse de Lalande 1982, Pauillac 2CC, Bordeaux, France Bottles produced: 275,000 Composition: N/A Yield: 40hl/ha Alcohol: 12.5% Release price: Equivalent of €10.20 Price today: £450 to £600 per bottle Full article continues below A legend because… More articles like this: Future wine legends: Decanter 100-point wines See all Decanter wine legends