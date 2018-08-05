Wine Legend: Pichon Comtesse de Lalande 1982

Bordeaux's class of 1982 produced several contenders for wine legend status, but this wine in particular makes our hall of fame. Here is why, with a recent tasting note by Jane Anson for Premium subscribers.

Pichon Comtesse de Lalande 1982
TAGS:

Wine Legend: Pichon Comtesse de Lalande 1982, Pauillac 2CC, Bordeaux, France

Bottles produced: 275,000

Composition: N/A

Yield: 40hl/ha

Alcohol: 12.5%

Release price: Equivalent of €10.20

Price today: £450 to £600 per bottle

Full article continues below

A legend because…

 

More articles like this:

Future wine legends: Decanter 100-point wines

See all Decanter wine legends