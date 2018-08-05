Bordeaux's class of 1982 produced several contenders for wine legend status, but this wine in particular makes our hall of fame. Here is why, with a recent tasting note by Jane Anson for Premium subscribers.
Wine Legend: Pichon Comtesse de Lalande 1982, Pauillac 2CC, Bordeaux, France
Bottles produced: 275,000
Composition: N/A
Yield: 40hl/ha
Alcohol: 12.5%
Release price: Equivalent of €10.20
Price today: £450 to £600 per bottle
A legend because…
