Future wine legends: Decanter 100-point wines

We've rounded up a selection of wines awarded the full 100 points by our experts. A few older vintages have already featured in our Wine Legend series, but the rest are all contenders for a future place in Decanter's hall of fame.

Since Decanter’s adoption of the 100-point scale for wine reviews – done in the magazine’s buying guide for the first time in 2012 – we’ve seen our experts give maximum marks to several wines, including those in the Rhône, Bordeaux, Napa Valley, Barossa, Tuscany, Burgundy and Champagne.

Below, you can find a selection of wines that have made the grade, plus an explanation from Jane Anson on how tough decisions are made.

