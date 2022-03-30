Join Decanter’s Brunello di Montalcino masterclass in New York

We’re excited to host the Brunello di Montalcino – A Study In Contrasts masterclass at the debut Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC taking place in the heart of Manhattan’s Financial District on Saturday, 18th June.

The best Brunello di Montalcino wines sit alongside some of the world’s greats. Known for their elegant yet concentrated fruits and powerful, structured style this unmissable masterclass will offer Italian wine lovers a fantastic opportunity to get to grips with the terroir, style, quality and spectacular diversity that exists in the region.

Join Michaela Morris who has hand-selected 10 of the region’s finest examples from different vineyard areas, all from 2013 – a vintage that was not marked by any temperature extremes nor abundant rain or drought.

All of these wines are really opening up and starting to show their individual and unique personalities.

The wines are:

Val di Suga, Poggio al Granchio, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Castiglion del Bosco, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Canalicchio di Sopra, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

SassodiSole, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Casanova di Neri, Cerretalto, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Frescobaldi, CastelGiocondo, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Col d’Orcia, Poggio al Vento Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Biondi-Santi, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Il Marroneto, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

Podere Giodo, Brunello di Montalcino 2013

The Brunello di Montalcino masterclass tickets cost $245 and places are strictly limited so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

Grand tasting

As well as hosting three other special masterclasses throughout the day (Krug, Château Margaux and Burgundy), fine wine lovers will also be able to attend the walk-around grand tasting with access to over 200 fine wines from 50 of the world’s most prestigious producers.

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is set to be a truly unforgettable day of fine wine tasting – we can’t wait to see you there.