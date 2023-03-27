Join Decanter’s Château Léoville Las Cases Masterclass in New York

We are thrilled to be hosting a masterclass featuring the wines of Bordeaux ‘Super Second’ Château Léoville Las Cases, at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC on Saturday 10 June. The wines of the esteemed St-Julien estate are noted for their elegance, power, charm – and their longevity.

During this tasting, export director Antoine Gimbert will lead guests through eight vintages of the château’s two top estate wines, the Grand Vin and Clos du Marquis, going all the way back to 1988 and as recent as 2019. Under Gimbert’s expert guidance, tasters will come to understand the similarities and differences between these two wines, and how their terroirs give them their unique personalities.

Léoville-Las Cases is one of the oldest classified growths in the Médoc, tracing its roots back to the 17th century, and has been managed by the same family since the late 19th century. Listed as a Second Growth in Bordeaux’s classification of 1855, Las Cases regularly punches above its weight and is considered an elite among the ‘Super Seconds,’ with a reputation for wines that are powerful and age-worthy.

With Gimbert’s guidance, tasters will have the opportunity to discover how eight exceptional and age-worthy wines have evolve and developed, and how they can be enjoyed all along the continuum, from relative youth to full maturity.

Wines:

Clos du Marquis, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2008

Clos du Marquis, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2010

Grand Vin de Léoville du Marquis de Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2019

Grand Vin de Léoville du Marquis de Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2015

Grand Vin de Léoville du Marquis de Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2009

Grand Vin de Léoville du Marquis de Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2007

Grand Vin de Léoville du Marquis de Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 1999

Grand Vin de Léoville du Marquis de Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 1988

Château Léoville Las Cases from Youth to Maturity Masterclass costs $245 (+ sales tax) per ticket and are strictly limited.

In addition, there are masterclasses from Gaja, Harlan Estate and Louis Roederer Champagne. Tickets are selling fast so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

About Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is a prestigious one day wine tasting event held at the Manhatta restaurant in Manhattan on Saturday 10 June. Meet some of the world’s most famous wine producers and taste their top vintages during an unrivalled Grand Tasting and learn from an exceptional line-up of 75-minute masterclasses, held throughout the day. Please note: masterclass tickets are sold separately and not included as part of the Grand Tasting ticket.

Essential information Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC Date: Saturday 10 June 2023 from 11am to 5pm. Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor,

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + sales tax (Save with Group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245 Buy tickets today

