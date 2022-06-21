Decanter Fine Wine Encounter makes its New York debut

Decanter held its first US event a few days ago – a Fine Wine Encounter featuring some 50 highly prestigious names who brought their most iconic bottles, four expert masterclasses and a chance to sample a selection of DWWA award-winning wines.

The venue was Manhatta, a restaurant and events space in New York’s Financial District, which has the advantage of being on the 60th floor, affording jaw-dropping views across the city and the rivers, with a birds-eye view of the Statue of Liberty and a rare chance to watch helicopters flying in – from above.

Once they’d torn themselves away from the windows, our guests had a splendid time tasting some rare and highly-prized wines, including plenty of large formats and many other covetable specialities, from Greek and Canadian exotica to very fine vintage Port.

The feedback was unanimously excellent, and we were delighted by how diverse and enthusiastic the New York crowd were.

We’ll be running a full write-up in the next issue, complete with an Editor’s Selection of the Icon Wines, and there are more details, and pictures, on our website and social media feeds.

