Join us for Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in New York, home to one of the most exciting wine scenes, for an extraordinary day tasting top wines from around the world on Saturday 18th June. From meeting prestigious wine producers and tasting the finest vintages to attending exceptional masterclasses, this unique event is not to be missed.

We have a very special masterclass with Decanter’s Charles Curtis MW, author of The Original Grands Crus of Burgundy. In this masterclass, you’ll get to taste Charles’ favourite Burgundies via a survey of wines from across the Côte d’Or.

The tasting line-up will include a selection of the very best Grand and Premier Cru wines from leading producers in renowned appellations such as Nuits-St-Georges, Clos de Vougeot, Corton, Bonnes-Mares and Chambolle-Musigny.

Wines:

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair, Nuits-St-Georges, 1er Cru Les St-Georges 2014

Domaine de Courcel, Pommard, 1er Cru Grand Clos des Épenots 2011

Domaine Robert Groffier Chambolle-Musigny Premier Cru Les Amoureuses 2019

Domaine Robert Groffier Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2019

Chateau de la Tour, Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2017

Chateau de la Tour, Vieilles Vignes Hommage à Jean Morin, Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2017

Bouchard Père & Fils, Corton, Le Corton Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune 2016

Bonneau du Martray, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2018

Plus more wines to be announced as part of this masterclass

Hone your Burgundy knowledge; tickets cost $295 each for a 75 minute tutored tasting.

Masterclasses are also available for Champagne Krug, Château Margaux and Brunello di Montalcino so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

Grand tasting

As well as attending masterclasses, guests can purchase tickets for the walk-around grand tasting, trying highly acclaimed vintages and mingle with top wine producers from all over the world whilst enjoying panoramic views of New York. With over 200 wines will be presented, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is set to be a truly unforgettable day of fine wine tasting.