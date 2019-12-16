Julie Cavil, currently winemaking director at Krug, is to take on the role of chef de caves at the Champagne house at the beginning of 2020.

Eric Lebel, Krug’s current and long-standing chef de caves, will remain with the house and has been appointed deputy director.

The change marks a new era for Krug, which is part of the LVMH group.

Cavil was hired by Krug in 2006 following internships at Moët & Chandon, and has worked alongside Lebel for 13 years. She will now be in charge of the development of Krug’s Champagnes, and responsible for winemaking direction.

‘I started my career in an advertising agency and if I had ever been told that I would be a cellar manager at Krug, I would never have believed it,’ Cavil told Decanter.com.

‘It’s a natural transition, there’s no before and after. I was backstage and Eric Lebel invited me to come on stage,’ she added.

‘At Krug, we have strong fundamentals and a legacy that we must respect. However, we are not in a society with dust on the ceiling. We use today’s means while respecting the fundamentals.’

She said that continuity would be important, and she emphasised that the changeover was not a situation in which somebody says, ‘I give you the keys and leave’.

She added, ‘I therefore take up this position with great humility, with our three strong axes: the duty to respect the heritage; the creation of a vintage each year; and the transmission to my teams and future generations.’

As deputy director, Lebel will work alongside Krug president and CEO, Maggie Henriquez.

In his new role, he will use his experience of more than 21 years as cellarmaster of Krug to lead projects that run across the wider Moët Hennessy group.

‘I am delighted about this new structure,’ said Henriquez.

‘I would especially like to thank Eric, who has been by my side during this new step toward building the future of the house.’

She added that ‘his renowned talent will now also support the other houses of Moët Hennessy and help develop new ambitions and projects by allowing them to benefit from his technical expertise and winemaking culture.’

Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moët Hennessy and member of the LVMH executive committee, said, ‘After her 13 years spent by Eric’s side, it is a great pleasure for me to see Julie take on the role of cellarmaster. I would like to reiterate my confidence in her to keep the Maison continuing to move always towards ever more outstanding Champagne expressions.’

