Louis Roederer acquires Sonoma winery Merry Edwards

The purchase for an undisclosed sum includes the Merry Edwards brand, stocks, winery and tasting room in Sebastopol, and vineyards totalling 79 acres (32 hectares).

Founded by Merry Edwards in 1997, the winery focuses mainly on Pinot Noir, but also makes some Chardonnay and barrel-fermented Sauvignon Blanc from Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast.

As well as using its own vineyards, including Meredith Estate, Coopersmith, Georganne, Warrens’ Hill and Richaven, the company sources grapes from local growers.

Edwards and her husband, Ken Coopersmith, completed Merry Edwards’ winery and tasting room in 2008. They will stay with the company during a transition period.

Roederer managing director Frédéric Rouzaud said the company had looked at several wineries in Northern California in recent years, but added that he had been ‘won over’ by Edwards’ personality, story and wines.

‘I knew it was the right moment,’ he said. ‘Going forward, it is our mission to ensure continuity as we have done with our other acquisitions since 1990.’

Edwards described Rouzaud as ‘a true soulmate’, adding: ‘I know my legacy is in good hands for the years to come as a member of the Maison Louis Roederer family.’

Roederer’s other California businesses include Scharffenberger Cellars, Roederer Estate and Domaine Anderson. As well as its eponymous Champagne house, the company also owns Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande and Château de Pez in Bordeaux, Champagne Deutz and Rhône producer Delas Frères, Port producer Ramos-Pinto and Domaines Ott in Provence.