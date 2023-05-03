Lunch reservations now open for Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC

We are delighted to announce that lunch reservations, for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC on Saturday June 10, are now open and already selling fast.

Join your fellow diners and wine lovers, as you take a break from the Grand Tasting and Masterclasses to unwind and enjoy 50 minutes of culinary craftmanship, brought to you by the brilliant Manhatta restaurant chefs. There are a limited number of places for lunch in the exquisite dining room and only available to confirmed attendees.

With a set buffet menu to enthrall the taste buds for just $75 per person, you will also be treated to complimentary wine from our wonderful sponsors: the internationally renowned Faustino and the Bordeaux great Domaine de Chevalier.

Set Buffet Menu

$75 (+ tax) per person



Roasted Chicken Breast with Tarragon Mustard Jus

Oricciette, Pesto (v)

Grilled Flank Steak with Pomegranate

*

Endive, Chicory Salad with Pecorino, Hazelnuts and Pears (v)

*

Grilled Asparagus with Lemon Confit (v)

Roasted Baby Carrots with Caramelized Balsamic Onions (v)

Grutere and Potato au Gratin (v)

Wild Rice Pilaf

*

Apricot Almond Tart

Dark Chocolate Budino

Goats Cheese Cheesecake with Pineapple

The Wines

Domaine de Chevalier, L’Esprit de Chevalier Blanc, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2016

Faustino, Faustino V Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017 (DWWA 2022 Silver 93 points)

Join your fellow diners and wine lovers, as you take a break from the Grand Tasting and Masterclasses to unwind and enjoy lunch with an incredible view of the Manhattan skyline. Tables of 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are available to book but for groups of 6 or more, then please contact events@decanter.com and we will try to accommodate you and your party.

We look forward to welcoming you to this incredible day. Due to high demand, we recommend booking your lunch reservation early to avoid disappointment. If you are still yet to purchase a ticket to Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC, please book this first and then you will gain access to the lunch reservation page.

Terms and Conditions

Please note you must have already purchased tickets for Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023 in order to book a lunch reservation.

All lunch reservations are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, unless the event is cancelled.

Price is $75 (+ sales tax) per person and tables of 2, 3, 4 and 6 are available to purchase.

Please note: your table is only available for 50 minutes

Please note: all guests in your party must be Decanter Fine Wine Encounter attendees. Book Encounter tickets here.

In order to gain access to the lunch reservation, you must have either a valid booking confirmation email.

Please ensure you arrive promptly at your starting time.

Lunch reservations will only be held for 20 minutes, after that tickets are subject to resale and and will be automatically cancelled without refund.

Please be mindful that we are operating a set buffet lunch and therefore are not able to accommodate all dietary requirements.

