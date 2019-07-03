DRC and Petrus wines stolen from Maison Rostang in Paris – report

Maison Rostang wine stolen

Bottles of wine collectively worth hundreds of thousands of euros, and thought to include bottles of Petrus and wines made by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, have been stolen from top Paris restaurant Maison Rostang, according to reports.

Thieves stole between 150 and 200 bottles of wine after breaking into the wine cellars of Maison Rostang at some point on 1 July, according to Agence France Presse, which cited both a ‘source’ close to the investigation and an initial report by RTL.

It is believed the stolen wine could have a value of more than €400,000 and that missing bottles include those of legendary estates Petrus and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, from Bordeaux and Burgundy respectively.

It has been reported that staff at the fine dining restaurant found a small hole in the cellar wall.

Maison Rostang, which is located close to the Arc de Triomphe, has a 50,000-bottle wine cellar, according to its website. Founded by Michel Rostang, the restaurant has two stars in the Michelin 2019 guide for France.

News of the reported theft comes nearly two years after thieves were believed to have used the underground network of the Paris catacombs to steal fine wines from an apartment cellar in the city.