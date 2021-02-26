Meet the 10 new Masters of Wine 2021

Of the 418 MWs globally, 149 are women and 269 are men.

One of the new MWs, Gabriele Gorelli MW, is the first MW to be based in Italy.

The top countries where MWs are based around the world are; the UK (210), the US (56), Australia (28), France (18), New Zealand (15), and Canada (10).

The last new cohort of MWs, announced in August 2020, included the world’s first Master Distiller to also become a Master of Wine.

How to become an MW

To become an MW, candidates must pass three stages of assessment: theory exam, practical exam (both taken at the end of stage two) and the research paper submitted at the end of stage three.

They must also sign the MW code of conduct, agreeing to act with honesty, integrity and use every opportunity to share their understanding of wine with others.

Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic did mean that the Institute of Masters of Wine had to postpone stage one assessment and two exams.

However, this group of MWs were already at stage three, the research paper, which meant that their studies were not delayed.