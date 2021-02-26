Meet the 10 new Masters of Wine 2021

Of the 418 MWs globally, 149 are women and 269 are men.
One of the new MWs, Gabriele Gorelli MW, is the first MW to be based in Italy.
The top countries where MWs are based around the world are; the UK (210), the US (56), Australia (28), France (18), New Zealand (15), and Canada (10).
The last new cohort of MWs, announced in August 2020, included the world’s first Master Distiller to also become a Master of Wine.
How to become an MW
To become an MW, candidates must pass three stages of assessment: theory exam, practical exam (both taken at the end of stage two) and the research paper submitted at the end of stage three.
They must also sign the MW code of conduct, agreeing to act with honesty, integrity and use every opportunity to share their understanding of wine with others.
Coronavirus
The Coronavirus pandemic did mean that the Institute of Masters of Wine had to postpone stage one assessment and two exams.
However, this group of MWs were already at stage three, the research paper, which meant that their studies were not delayed.
The new Masters of Wine 2021 and their research papers:
James Doidge MW (UK) – The evolution of Grenache Noir in California: trends in production and opportunities for the future.
Álvaro Ribalta Millán MW (UK) – An analysis of the different labelling options for traditional method sparkling wines in the region of Penedès.
Tze Sam MW (UK) – What factors impacted the presence of American wines on US wine lists during the period 1900-1950?
Susan Lin MW (US) – Influences of classical music on the perception of a Brut non-vintage Champagne.
Melissa Saunders MW (US) – ‘A bottle of good solid edifying Port… (and) this plaguy French Claret’: investigating the political, economic, and social significance of wine drinking and intoxication in eighteenth-century English literature.
Kryss Speegle MW (US) – Could the environmental impact of wine packaging affect purchasing decisions of retail wine buyers in New York City?
Clare Tooley MW (US) – An investigation into the impact of cannabis production on viticulture in Sonoma County.
Gabriele Gorelli MW (Italy) – Quercetin precipitation in Brunello di Montalcino. What are the organic fining options to prevent this phenomenon occurring in bottle?
Moritz Nikolaus Lueke MW (Germany) – Arrived with COVID-19, here to stay? Experiences of German wineries with online wine tastings.
Sophie Parker-Thomson MW (New Zealand) – What is the relationship between the use of sulphur dioxide and biogenic amine levels in wine?