Moldovan winery creates ‘Freedom Blend’ to support Ukrainian refugees

The ‘Freedom Blend’blend uses a combination of indigenous grape varieties from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to symbolise and celebrate freedom in those countries.

Purcari is located just 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. It has turned its luxury suites, tasting rooms and conferences rooms into emergency accommodation, housing more than 5,000 people that have fled war-torn Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

The award-winning winery – which claimed best-in-show, platinum and gold medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2020 – initially created a ‘Freedom Blend’ as a show of support after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

It has now created a new bottling to raise funds for refugees from the current war. The dry red wine consists of 65% Saperavi, 20% Rară Neagră and 15% Bastardo grapes, aged in oak for nine months prior to bottling. It is said to offer notes of blackcurrant, cherry, blackberry, dried plums and red pepper.

In the UK, it sells for £19.95. All proceeds will go to Ukrainian refugees. You can purchase it from Transylvania Wines, Best of Hungary, North & South Wines in London and other independent retailers.

It is now more than 100 days since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. More than 14 million people have fled their homes in that time, according to the United Nations.

Half are displaced within Ukraine, while around 7 million have left for neighbouring countries, including Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Poland has taken more than any other country, but 483,306 Ukrainians have headed into Moldova, which has the largest concentration of refugees by population. The refugees are housed in makeshift reception centres if they cannot stay with friends or relatives.

International support is required to support the displaced Ukrainians, and wines like ‘Freedom Blend’ can help to raise vital funds.

A brand called Vodka Zelensky – created by refugee and fashion designer Anastasiia Rosinina, who fled Kyiv in March, and named after the Ukrainian lead – has also launched in the UK. All profits go to Ukrainian aid.

Stoli launched a limited-edition Ukrainian-themed vodka, while Cornish brewery Harbour created a ‘Stand With’ IPA, and there are various other drinks brands have launched limited-edition bottlings to support the humanitarian aid.

