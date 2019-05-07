Mouton Rothschild ‘Versailles’ cases fetch $2.7m at auction

Sotheby’s said that all 75 Mouton Rothschild ‘Versailles celebration’ cases had been sold across three auctions in Hong Kong, London and New York for a grand total of $2.7m (nearly £2.1m).

That means buyers paid an average $36,000 (£27,500) per case, containing one bottle each of Mouton Rothschild 2010, 2009 and 2005, plus 2013 and 2007.

Winning bidders will also be invited, with a guest of their choosing, to a gala dinner at Versailles Palace on 21 September, at which the vaunted Mouton 1982 and 1945 vintages are set to be uncorked after being brought directly from the first growth’s cellars in Pauillac.

A final 25 cases were sold in New York last weekend for around $800,000. Sotheby’s previously said the Hong Kong and London auctions fetched $1.9m combined.

All proceeds from the auctions were due to go to restoration work at Versailles. But, proceeds from the London auction, which fetched around £752,000 ($984,000), would be diverted to help rebuild Notre Dame cathedral, said Sotheby’s and Versailles officials.

‘The guest list for the Versailles Celebration Gala Dinner will be truly international, as the buyers for the 75 cases came from over 15 different countries spread throughout the Americas, Asia and Europe and we look forward to toasting them with the legendary 1982 and 1945 vintages on 21 September,’ said Jamie Ritchie, global head of Sotheby’s wine department.

Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, chairman and CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild, said that he was delighted with the auction results and proud to be able to contribute to the restoration of both Versailles and Notre Dame.

Each of the vintages in the Mouton Versailles cases carry bottle labels designed by artists who have exhibited their work at Versailles. They are:

Giuseppe Penone – Mouton Rothschild 2005 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2013)

– Mouton Rothschild 2005 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2013) Bernar Venet – Mouton Rothschild 2007 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2011)

– Mouton Rothschild 2007 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2011) Anish Kapoor – Mouton Rothschild 2009 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2015)

– Mouton Rothschild 2009 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2015) Jeff Koons – Mouton Rothschild 2010 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2008-9)

– Mouton Rothschild 2010 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2008-9) Lee Ufan– Mouton Rothschild 2013 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2014)

