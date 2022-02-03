Napa ‘library’ auction has rare Screaming Eagle and Harlan magnums

Screaming Eagle, Harlan Estate, Mayacamas and Spottswoode are among the major names featured in the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction via Sotheby’s.

More than 50 lots have been assembled for the sale, which began online this week and will culminate in a live auction on 5 February in New York.

Organised in partnership with trade body Napa Valley Vintners, the auction includes vintages back to 1978 and wines have been sourced direct from winery cellars.

One rare lot involves a magnum of each of Screaming Eagle’s three wines, its Cabernet Sauvignon, The Flight and Sauvignon Blanc, from the 2016 vintage.

‘Since neither The Flight nor the Sauvignon Blanc are ever sold in large format, this is one of the rarest offerings ever assembled from the estate,’ said Sotheby’s.

Price estimates were only available ‘on request’, according to Sotheby’s’ auction page. The Screaming Eagle collection had a current highest bid of $42,000 (£31,000) with more than two days of the sale to go.

Other lots include an 18-litre ‘melchior’ bottle of Rudd Estate’s Oakville Estate 2010, plus four magnums of Harlan Estate from the 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 vintages – which also comes with a tour and tasting for up to eight guests.

There is also a collection of four double magnums of Mayacamas Cabernet Sauvignon, spanning the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 vintages, as well as a lot comprising a bottle and a magnum of Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon from every vintage between 2011 and 2016 inclusive.

A ‘five decades of treasures’ lot from Robert Mondavi Winery consists of five Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville Reserve wines in large bottle formats and from vintage years ending in ‘8’ – beginning with a magnum of the 1978.

‘The sale presents an enticing array of bottles and experiences, representing the full range of wines and wineries from the Napa Valley, which will appeal to both established and novice collectors all around the world,’ said Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby’s wine department.

Linda Reiff, CEO and president of Napa Valley Vintners, said: ‘This stunning collection showcases the depth of remarkable wines that the Napa Valley wine region and its winemakers are capable of. We’re excited to partner with Sotheby’s to bring Napa’s rich history of winemaking to the auction world.’

Later this month, NVV and Sotheby’s will also host Premiere Napa Valley, the annual auction of one-off blends from leading wineries – with wines available to licensed trade members. Online bidding begins 23 February, with a live-streamed auction on 26 February.

