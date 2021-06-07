New format Premiere Napa Valley 2021 auction raises $2.7 million

149 lots raised $2.7 million for this year’s Premiere Napa Valley auction, which took on a slightly different format, finishing on Saturday 5 June 2021.

The auction is traditionally held in February, however with lockdown restrictions still in place there was a smaller ‘Library Napa Valley’ auction held instead, raising $900,000.

The Premiere Napa Valley event was rescheduled for June, making it the first in-person Napa Valley industry event to happen since the Coronavirus pandemic. Many still attended and placed bids virtually – allowing a strong international presence from Hong Kong and the UK among others.

The combination of the two fundraising events raised $3.7 million for Napa Valley Vintners, towards ‘efforts to promote, protect and enhance its region.’

‘We were blown away by the enthusiasm and generous support of our trade partners. It was the best possible way to come together again after being apart for so long,’ said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

‘It was the first Napa Valley industry event to take place in person since the pandemic. It was wonderful to see our wineries, restaurants and hotels full and our businesses thriving.’

Premiere Napa Valley 2021 top lots

The top lots included wines from Shafer Vineyards, a joint lot by Corison Winery, Dyer Vineyard, Gallica and Snowden Vineyards, Memento Mori, Dana Estates, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, ZD Wines, Favia and Silver Oak.

‘We were hopeful to engage more wine trade around the world and we achieved that. The team at Zachys did an amazing job of involving the bidders from both audiences,’ said Stacey Dolan Capitani, vice president of marketing at Napa Valley Vintners.

There was an increased interest from UK bidders this year – such as the Pol Roger Portfolio, Harrods and Oenogroup – who took some of the top lots including the Corison Winery joint lot, Inglenook, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Shafer Vineyards.

The 2022 auction is planned to return to its original format, with Premiere Napa Valley scheduled for the week of February 21.