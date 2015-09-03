New Moet Champagne that took 15 years to create

More than a decade of experiments has culminated in a new Moet & Chandon Champagne that some critics have described as one of the most complex available.

The new Moet Champagne, MCIII Brut 001.14, may not be the most catchy of Champagne names, but wine critic Tyson Stelzer believes that ‘Moet & Chandon has contrived what might rank as the most complex recipe for a prestige cuvee yet’.

Its move comes at a time of heightened consumer interest in prestige cuvee Champagne, as reported by companies such as Pernod Ricard and Moet’s owner, LVMH.

Moet has spent the past 15 years trialling its new Champagne, and several experimental bottlings have fallen by the wayside, writes Stelzer in an upcoming feature for Decanter magazine.

‘The blend that did make it is based on little more than one third of the 2003 vintage ((50% Chardonnay and 50% Pinot Noir) and a little more than one-third of three vintages (2002, 2000 and 1999), vinified in tanks and aged for 5–7 months in 5000L oak ‘foudres’,’ writes Stelzer.

The remaining 25% is comprised of 1999, 1998 and 1993 vintages of of Moet Grand Vintage Collection disgorged from the cellar. The ‘001.14’ part of the name denotes the first batch, disgorged in 2014.

Only a few thousand bottles are being released and it is priced at around €450 per bottle, available direct from Moet & Chandon for the time being.

