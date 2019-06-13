Event: John Stimpfig’s tasting wish list for The Great Sparkling Exploration

Every two years Decanter hosts an evening of sparkling wine, live music and canapés. The biannual event brings together over 40 top sparkling wine producers from across the globe to share more than 200 of their wines.

Decanter’s content director highlights the wines that he’s looking forward to tasting…

There was a time when I would have turned up my nose at any sparkling wine that wasn’t Champagne. This obviously doesn’t reflect well on me. But in my defence, it was a very long while ago. Since then, both I and the entire world of sparkling wine have changed immeasurably – and for the better.

If you share the same current view about sparkling wine, you will probably take little persuasion to join me and over 200 sparkling wines from more than 40 top producers at the next Decanter Sparkling Wine Event at Church House on Thursday 20 June.

And if you don’t share the same view, can I politely suggest that this is even more reason to attend.

In particular, because it will open your eyes and palate to some of the most exciting, cutting edge wines in the world. For instance, you can experience great Cavas from Gramona, Cordoniu, Recaredo, Lopart and Freixenet. And you can try the most fabulous Italian fizz from Ferrari (now one of my all time favourite producers) Giusti, Bisol, Ruggeri, Villa Sandi, Bellavista, Nino Franco and Merotto

The New World has also dazzled for decades now. And the results are there to taste and marvel at from Graham Beck in South Africa, the magnificent, multi-award winning House of Arras in Australia and Nautilus in New Zealand.

And let’s not forget the now rampant Brit-pack. On show in June will be some of best in the business; Bride Valley, Gusborne, Fox & Fox. And let’s not forget France. So take your pick from Champagne to some of its finest Crémants.

I’d also recommend that you taste the wines of both Bernard-Massard from Luxembourg and J’Noon from India. I promise that you will be more than pleasantly surprised by both.

Therefore, if you are or aren’t a fan of fizz made beyond the borders of Reims and Epernay, there’s only one place to be on June 20 – Church House in London from 17.30 sharp. I hope to see you there.