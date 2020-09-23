Opus One Winery appoints new CEO

Lynch will assume the role with immediate effect and arrives at the Oakville estate with more than 30 years of global wine industry experience at companies including E&J Gallo, LVMH’s Chandon Estates, Pernod Ricard, Beam Wine Estates and Terlato Wine Group.

With experience in marketing, commercial operations, strategic planning, business development and hospitality, and having lived in the United States, France, New Zealand, and Australia, he offers a global outlook on the wine trade.

‘I first developed a passion for wine while living and playing professional basketball in France in the early stages of my career,’ said Lynch.

‘From its very inception, I’ve looked up to Opus One as the pinnacle of luxury wine. I’m honoured to be selected as the next CEO for this iconic wine brand and look forward to working with the Opus One Winery team to continue building on the legacy and vision of co-founders Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Robert Mondavi.’

Opus One was founded in 1978 as a joint-venture between Mouton Rothschild owner Baron Philippe de Rothschild and California’s Robert Mondavi. Constellation Brands became the new joint-venture partner after buying the Mondavi wine business in late 2004, the same year that outgoing CEO David Pearson joined the company.

‘I sincerely believe that truly great wines are one of the last privileges of our time. From the outset, Opus One has been built on the values that have forged the reputation and success of top wines around the world, namely scarcity, elegance, rigor, and excellence,’ said Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Opus One Board Member and Chairman & CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

‘I am entirely confident that Chris Lynch, with his experience, his know-how and his vast knowledge of the fine wine world, will uphold those values and continue to drive Opus One’s success in the years to come.’

Rob Sands, Opus One Board Member and Executive Chairman for Constellation Brands added: ‘Chris’ strong and well-rounded management experience, deep consumer orientation and intimate understanding of the international wine market will provide tremendous benefit to the Opus One team and we look forward to the continued success of this truly iconic brand under Chris’ guidance.’

See also: