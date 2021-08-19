Over $2.2m raised by Auction of Washington Wines

The Auction of Washington Wines (AWW) has raised more than $2.2m (£1.6m) after hosting its first ever hybrid auction event.

Through a combination of fundraising events held across the past 12 months and a week-long online auction from 10-14 August, the AWW raised a total of $2,220,720.

Proceeds will go to Seattle Children’s Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic and Uncompensated Care, Washington State University Viticulture and Enology Program research, and the AWW Industry Grant program.

‘We are consistently touched by the outpouring of encouragement the auction receives from the Washington wine industry and its supporters,’ said AWW executive director Jamie Peha.

‘Although we wish we could have reconvened in full, we knew a hybrid event was the best decision for all parties, and we have come to look forward to folks tuning into the virtual events from around the world. Still, we revel in anticipation knowing we are one step closer to gathering together for our 35th anniversary milestone in 2022,’ he added.

The auction lots up for grabs included a three-night trip to Napa Valley’s wine country, which fetched $50,000, tickets to either Coachella Valley or Stagecoach Music & Arts Festivals, which fetched $44,000, and an eight-day ‘Rhone River Cruise’ to the south of France that brought in $35,000.

The online and virtual auctions saw more than 700 participants with around 375 guests attending in person at the three mini-Galas hosted at Chateau Ste Michelle, Maryhill Winery and The Winemakers Reserve in Woodinville.

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised more than $54 million (£39.5m). Its mission is to support the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community.

The dates for next year’s auction, which celebrates 35 years of the AWW, are 11-13 August 2022.

Related articles