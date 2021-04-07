Paris police probe ‘clandestine’ luxury dinner parties claim

France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said he asked Paris prosecutors to investigate after television channel M6 released undercover footage appearing to show a secret luxury dinner party in the city.

Masks were not required at the event and the fine dining treats awaiting guests included Champagne and caviar, according to M6, which tweeted footage allegedly showing inside the venue.

Its report featured one person saying they had attended other clandestine restaurants and that guests had included ministers. No names were given, however.

Restaurants and cafes in France have been closed for several months due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Interior minister Darmanin said on Twitter, ‘Following the M6 ​​report, I asked the Paris police prefect to verify the accuracy of the reported facts in order, if they are verified, to prosecute the organisers and participants of these clandestine dinners.’

The report comes as France enters a third national lockdown, with schools and non-essential shops set to close for four weeks.

More than 8,000 banned gatherings of various kinds have taken place across French territory since 15 December, said France’s interior ministry today (6 April).

Marlène Schiappa, the minister delegate for citizenship – attached to the Interior Ministry – called on all French people to take responsibility for preventing the spread of Covid. ‘Protecting oneself from the virus is also protecting others,’ she said.

