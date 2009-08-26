Penfolds auction attracts rare wines

One of the greatest collections of Penfolds wines will be sold next week by Australian auction house Langton’s.



More than 2200 lots are on sale including the historic 1951 Grange and the 1962 Bin 60A, which was voted one of top ten wines of the twentieth century.

Estimates range from less than AUD$10 per bottle to $130,000 per lot and online bids are now open.

Andrew Caillard MW, Langton’s fine wine principal said, ‘Penfolds is one of the most bankable, consistent and reliable wine labels in the world.

‘It is an everyman’s wine with a track record of excellence from the inexpensive early drinking Koonunga Hill and Bin 28 Shiraz to the legendary Grange. Penfolds is an Australian trust mark; almost every wine collector in this country has a few bottles stashed away,’ he added.

Written by Decanter staff