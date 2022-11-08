Photo highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022 25th Anniversary

After a three-year hiatus, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London returned with a bang on Saturday 5 November for its 25th anniversary, and what an iconic wine tasting experience it was for everyone that attended.

We were reminded of the joy that comes with shared experiences, of the collective passion for fine wine, and we are grateful to everyone, including our prestigious producers, wine experts, and valued attendees, who came together to create this incredible day.

See photo highlights from our 25th Encounter below.

Thanks to photographer Nic Crilly-Hargrave and video team Amoveo

Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel