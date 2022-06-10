In the final part of this series, Hindle picks out six wines available to taste at the Grand Tasting in the upcoming Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC on Saturday 18th June 2022.

With just one week to go before the doors open at Manhatta, time is running out to secure your ticket to New York’s premier wine tasting event – book today to avoid disappointment!

Krug Clos du Mesnil 2006

I would never miss the chance to experience a rare taste of Krug’s Clos de Mesnil – an extremely rare and exclusive wine made only in the very best vintages and of which only 14,983 bottles were produced in 2006. This 100% Chardonnay wine is made from the most famous vineyard in Champagne, a tiny 1.84ha east-facing plot planted on pure chalk soils. The 2006 harvest took place between 14 and 16 September after a hot year in Champagne with extreme highs and 23 days recording over 30oC. Dry periods were also interspersed with intense rainfall where, in August, the equivalent of two months of rain fell in only two weeks. The sun, fortunately, returned to finish the ripening period, delivering perfect harvest conditions with grapes showing a similar balance to that of 2002 and 1989. The 2006 (which was rated 99 points by Yohan Castaing in 2020) is luminous and generous with expressive aromas of toffee apple, ripe citrus fruits, ginger and lightly toasted pecans. Fresh and lovely with outstanding purity. Sure to be one of the highlights of the day let alone the masterclass.

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair, Nuits-St-Georges Premier Cru Les St-Georges 2014

If there were to be a grand cru in Nuits St-Georges it would, without doubt, be granted to Les St-Georges. Thibault Liger-Belair owns almost a third of the 7.5ha premier cru, farming the old vines organically planted on deep and stony calcareous brown soils producing rich and structured wines that are appealing in their youth but will capacity to age. The 2014 vintage is one of the best in Burgundy in the past decade and this should offer a delicious combination of softly perfumed fruit, think rose-touched raspberries, with lots of vibrant energy balanced by sturdy tannins. A gem in a line-up of gems – and a masterclass that is not one to be missed.

Château Lagrange; St-Julien, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2005 (from magnum)

The five-star 2005 vintage is arguably one of the best of the past five decades so tasting wines from this vintage is a real treat. Despite quite high tannin counts, and an initial period of unruliness, some 2005s are starting to open up and blossom. The 2005 Lagrange is made up of 46% Cabernet Sauvignon, 45% Merlot and 9% Petit Verdot and should offer plenty of power and poise, especially from magnum.

Château Lascombes, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2006 (from magnum)

At just over 15 years old, the classic 2006 vintage is just coming into a lovely, approachable drinking window offering plenty of enjoyment. Margaux in particular did well in 2006 and this bottle, produced by Dominique Befve who joined the estate in 2001 will provide plenty of Margaux charm and finesse. Comprising 50% Merlot, 45% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Petit Verdot, it offers rich black fruit flavours alongside liquorice, smoked earth and exotic spices. Perfumed and silky with racy acidity.

Château Mongravey, Margaux, Bordeaux, France, 2018 (DWWA Platinum, 97 points)

A Cru Bourgeois Supérieur with star power from Château Mongravey in Margaux. This Cabernet Sauvignon dominant wine (60%) with 38% Merlot and 2% Cabernet Franc is richly structured yet sleek and fresh. It is confident and energetic with black bramble fruits, soft perfumed notes and touches of liquorice and black tea. It has great potential for a long life and a bargain at around $40.

Catena Zapata, Nicolas Catena Zapata, Mendoza 2006 (Icon wine)

Credited with putting Argentinian wines on the world stage, Nicolas Catena drew great praise for his Cabernet-Malbec blend when it debuted in 1997. The 2006 is extremely impressive with ample elegance and power as well as structure for the long haul. It’s a blend of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon and 30% Malbec and spent 26 months in new French oak. The nose and palate offers a compelling array of spices, truffle, wild flowers and black berry fruit. Rich, dense and layered with toasted coffee and mocha notes and graphite/saline complexity. One I’m definitely looking forward to tasting.

The Grand Tasting is at the heart of Decanter Fine Wine Encounters and will take place in the beautiful Bay Room, on the 60th floor of Manhatta featuring breathtaking panoramic views of Manhattan and its surrounding waterways. Set to be a truly unforgettable experience, producers will showcase four wines each with one being a very special bottle specifically selected from the winery’s cellar.

Make sure you stop by the Decanter World Wine Awards Winners Table to sip the Gold, Platinum and Best In Show award-winning wines.

You will also have the opportunity to attend four exceptional masterclasses throughout the day.

Learn from the experts at our world-class 75-minute tutored tastings:

Masterclass 1 10:30am – 11:45am – Champagne Krug – The Art of Creation with Julie Cavil

Masterclass 2 12:45pm – 2pm – Charles Curtis MW’s Favorite Burgundies

(SOLD OUT) Masterclass 3 3pm – 4.15pm – Château Margaux with Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos

Masterclass 4 5:15pm – 6.30pm – Brunello di Montalcino – a Study of Contrasts with Michaela Morris

Whether you are New York dwellers or short-term visitors, tickets are strictly limited so make sure you don’t miss out.